African Gov’ts Urged to Support Africa Literature

African governments have been urged to put up and formalize policies supportive of African literature.

While they celebrated the International African Writers day at the Swedish Ambassador’s residence in Kololo, Ugandan Writers reflected on the fact that out of the 954 winners of the Nobel Prize so far, only 17 were black.

Hilda Twongyeirwe, the Executive Director Uganda Women Writers Association said that African governments ought to learn from western governments to promote African cultures through creative writing.

“There’s a lot of politics about this, about writings, prizes but also for example probably if (Prof Abdurazak) Gurnah had stayed in Africa specifically Zanzibar where there were no structures, where there is nothing that promotes the creative writing and African literature, maybe they wouldn’t be there.” she said.

“We want our governments to borrow, invest in structures that will help the African writer. In Uganda I don’t think the government has a fund for writers, so those are some of the things that our governments on the continent should look at.”

Susan Kiguli from the Department of Literature at Makerere University said that the whole society should be able to support Writers who have creative Minds regardless of the hard economic situations.”

Gurnah, the Nobel Prize for Literature Winner joins previous Torch bearers of African descent, lighting the future of African literature on the world stage.

He was born in 1948 in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and later relocated to the United Kingdom in the 1960s during the Zanzibar revolution.

Kiguli on her part emulated Gurnah as a Writer of importance who exposes the Trials of ordinary African people especially in the context of crisis

“He has been living in exile for a long time but his heart is in East Africa; his heart rests in Zanzibar and has not forgotten what happened in the aftermath of the Revolution and the unification of Zanzibar. This is a Writer who should be included on the school curriculum so that our children can get to know.” she said

The Celebration conference was also a platform for The Pan African Writers Association in Collaboration with FEMRITE and Makerere University Literature Department, to launch the call for the International Conference to Honor the Life and Works of Nobel Prize Laureate; Abdurazak Gurnah to be held in March 2023