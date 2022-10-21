Affordable housing development breaks ground in Harrisburg with the goal of providing high-quality living

George Fernandez knows what it’s like to live in low-income housing, which is why he’s passionate about creating a better experience for other Harrisburg families.

On Friday, Fernandez, CEO of Latino Connection, broke ground on Sycamore Homes, a $3 million affordable housing project planned for Allison Hill.

“It feels amazing,” they said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “This is uniquely important to me as it takes place in my Hometown of Harrisburg.”

Sycamore Homes will be a four-story building with 23 affordable studio apartment units, around 500 square feet each, completed by Fernandez Realty Group. The project site is currently an empty, grassy lot across from Foose Elementary School on the 1400-block of Sycamore St. The project was approved by the City Council in July.

According to Fernandez, construction is slated to begin by the end of this month and will likely be completed by the end of 2023. Wormleysburg-based Steel Works Construction is the general contractor on the project.

Growing up, Fernandez’s experience living in affordable housing included dysfunctional appliances and an overall dilapidated apartment, he said. With this project, he hopes to create a completely different, more high-quality, experience for renters. His goal is to offer fully furnished units.

Rent prices will be based on federal HUD guidelines, Fernandez said, but will likely fall around $760 to $800 a month.

“Affordable housing is coming to fruition today,” said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. “It’s very important. There are so many people every day […] losing their homes to the higher cost of rental.”

The Sycamore Homes project, so far, has received $400,000 in funding from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency and another $150,000 from Dauphin County.

During the ceremony, Fernandez got emotional talking about the impact that he hopes his first development project will have. Safe and affordable housing can impact residents’ ability to maintain a job, stay healthy and can boost their sense of dignity and pride, he explained.

“You’re about to witness the start of something that will change lives,” he said.

For more information about Sycamore Homes, visit their website.

