‘Affordable Arts’ Continues Tuesday Through Sunday!

LAAC News:

The Los Alamos Arts Council wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the members of the community who turned out for the opening weekend of Affordable Arts!

This week, Affordable Arts continues 10 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Sunday in the Fuller Lodge Art Center Gallery.

The Gift of Small Paintings Continues in the Step Up Gallery during regular library hours at the Los Alamos branch of the Mesa Public Library. For information on Purchasing art during that exhibit, visit this link.

LAAC is open until 6 pm Saturday Dec. 3 in the Gallery Shop and will have hot chocolate (while supplies last) before you Settle in for the parade! Donations welcome.

11 am to 2 pm Sunday Dec. 4 they have a Holiday Open house inside the Gallery Shop as well. The Los Alamos High School Lions will be back wrapping gifts in the gallery! Donations to the LAHS Lions for this wrapping service will help them with their spring performance of Pippin. Any gift will be wrapped at this event, even if they were not purchased in the shop, so come by, drink some cider, browse some art and leave the wrapping to the teens.

LAAC would like to say thank you again to Los Alamos and neighboring communities for your continued support, for more information or to Donate to the 2023 season of classes, programs, and art exhibits, visit this link.

Fuller Lodge Art Center Gallery and shop. Courtesy/LAAC