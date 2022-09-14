Affordable Art Fair NYC Introduces Programs Committed to Next-Generation Arts Organizations

Affordable Art Fair (AAF) New York City Returns this fall from Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea. This year’s edition brings dynamic presentations by over 70 local, national, and international galleries and introduces a stand-out programming initiative: AAF’s Fellowship Program, granting up-start organizations across Greater New York an opportunity to showcase their community’s work. The program is conceived to amplify the long-term commercial viability of Fellows by providing resources, underwriting, and a platform for commerce, marketing, and community-building. Brooklyn-based Established Gallery will participate as the Inaugural fellow.

AAF has a long history across the globe of acting as a critical entry point for curious art-goers and new collectors seeking access to the contemporary art market. The following programming reflects the continued 20th anniversary celebrations in New York:

Beyond piloting its fellowship, AAF presents its Curatorial Excellence Award to an exhibitor exemplifying Distinction in intentionality, concept, and presentation. The fall jury includes Marina Press Granger of The Artist Advisory, Emily McElwreath of McElwreath Art Advisory and The Art Career Podcast, and Veronica Petty of Domingo Comms.

The Young Talent Exhibition returns, featuring an Immersive installation by Emerging local artists Tiané Goines and Kathryn Godoy presented in Collaboration with Arts Gowanus.

The fair will also host an interactive digital art presentation by the soon-to-launch start-up, Artchild, a platform committed to equity, accessibility, and community in the arts. The program welcomes AAF visitors to Customize an art print based on designs by a selection of independent artists Hosted on the Artchild platform.

Affordable Art Fair NYC

September 22–25, 2022

Metropolitan Pavilion

125 West 18th Street, New York, NY

Purchase tickets here and register for the trade & press preview here.

Follow @affordableartfairnyc on Instagram for timely updates and visit affordableartfair.com for all things AAF.