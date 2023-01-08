AFC Playoff Field Finalized As Bills, Bengals, Dolphins Sew Up Seedings

The AFC playoff picture is officially set after the first slot of NFL games on Sunday. The times and dates of the wild card games have not been released yet.

The Dolphins were the last team in the conference to secure a spot in the playoffs—taking the seventh seed after a last-minute win over the Jets.

Here’s a look at the full AFC seedings ahead of wild-card weekend.

1. Chiefs (14–3): The Chiefs officially Secured the top spot with the bye week after beating the Raiders 31–13 on Saturday afternoon. Kansas City battled Buffalo for the top seed at the tail end of the season, but the Chiefs were able to capture No. 1 because of their winning percentage.

