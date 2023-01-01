AFC/NFC Playoff Seeds and Matchups as of Week 17

While many teams are still fighting it out even to make the 2022 playoffs, other teams have their minds on seedings and the NFL playoff bracket. The seedings each team carries into the Playoffs can have a huge impact on their path through the NFL playoff bracket. That is especially the case for teams still fighting for division titles and the ability to host at least one playoff game.

Let’s take a look at how the current NFL playoff bracket stands based on the current playoff picture for the 2022-23 season.

Current NFL Playoff Bracket

The playoff seedings and brackets below are based on the NFL standings prior to the 1 pm ET window on Jan. 1, 2023. As each Slate comes to a conclusion, we will be updating the seedings and bracket to reflect the current picture as of that time. We will not take into account projections for games that are yet to be played, so this bracket will be fluid throughout Week 17.

x – clinched a playoff spot

y – clinched the division

AFC Playoff Seeds and Standings

1) Buffalo Bills (12-3) – y

2) Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) – y

3) Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) – x

4) Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8)

5) Baltimore Ravens (10-5) – x

6) Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) – x

7) Miami Dolphins (8-7)

In the hunt: New England Patriots (7-8), New York Jets (7-8), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8), Tennessee Titans (7-9), and Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)

NFC Playoff Seeds and Standings

1) Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) – x

2) Minnesota Vikings (12-3) – y

3) San Francisco 49ers (11-4) – y

4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

5) Dallas Cowboys (12-4) – x

6) New York Giants (8-6-1)

7) Washington Commanders (7-71)

In the hunt: Seattle Seahawks (7-8), Detroit Lions (7-8), Green Bay Packers (7-8), Carolina Panthers (6-9), and New Orleans Saints (6-9)

NFL Playoff Schedule as of Now

Based on the current AFC and NFC standings, the matchups for Wild Card Weekend and the Divisional Round would be as follows:

AFC

Wild Card Weekend:

(7) Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (2)

(6) Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3)

(5) Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4)

Divisional Round:

Lowest remaining seed vs. Buffalo Bills (1)

Third-highest seed vs. Second-highest seed

NFC

Wild Card Weekend:

(7) Washington Commanders vs. Minnesota Vikings (2)

(6) New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers (3)

(5) Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4)

Divisional Round: