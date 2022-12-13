AFC, NFC coaching staff announced for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Pro Football Hall of Famer, 12-time Pro Bowl player and two-time Super Bowl Champion Ray Lewis, Super Bowl Champion and nine-time Pro Bowl player DeMarcus Ware, US Women’s National Flag Football team quarterback Vanita Krouch and Mexico Women’s National Flag Football team quarterback Diana Flores will serve as defensive and offensive coordinators for The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon, the NFL announced today.

For the AFC, under head coach Peyton Manning, Lewis will serve as defensive coordinator while Flores will serve as offensive coordinator. In the NFC, under Coach Eli Manning, Ware will be the defensive coordinator and Krouch will be the offensive coordinator. The four NFL Legends, who were collectively selected to 39 Pro Bowls, along with the two international Flag football stars, will make critical coaching decisions in The Pro Bowl Games, which features the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag football games on Sunday and exciting Pro Bowl Skills competitions throughout the week.

“Bringing together an extraordinary coaching staff that combines NFL Legends who have years of Pro Bowl experience with Flag football Champions who are the best in the world will ensure this first-ever Pro Bowl Games is incredibly exciting, competitive and entertaining”, said Peter O ‘Reilly, Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events. “What’s particularly special about this year is the elevation of Flag football, not only through the best players in the NFL playing in our AFC vs. NFC Flag games on Sunday, but now through the appointment of Vanita Krouch and Diana Flores as our Offensive coordinators . Having these elite Women’s Flag football players from the US and Mexico as Counterparts to Peyton and Eli Manning, Ray Lewis and Demarcus Ware underscores the global growth of Flag football among women and men.”

Organized in partnership with RCX Sports, the NFL’s Flag football operating partner, and International Federation of American Football (IFAF), Sunday’s culminating event at The Pro Bowl Games will feature three 7-on-7 AFC vs NFC Flag games. Each game will be 20 minutes in length (two halves) and played on a 50-yard field with 10-yard end zones.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Hosted in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and Las Vegas Raiders, will be a week-long series of AFC vs NFC competitions. On Sunday, Feb. 5, ticketholders to The Pro Bowl Games will be able to witness all the impressive player feats live, including epic Flag football games between the league’s best players, exciting Pro Bowl Skills and a major musical performance. Sunday’s events will also be televised from 3 pm to 6 pm ET on ESPN and ABC. Fans can visit ProBowl.com/tickets to buy tickets, which start as low as $35.