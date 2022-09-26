Aerial Dancers to Perform at Government Center During Arts Festival

CHARLOTTE, NC (Sept. 26, 2022) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center will host performances of the Blue Lapis Light aerial dance company Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 as part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival.

The company, based in Austin, Texas, is known for performing on high-rise, urban structures. Blue Lapis Light Dancers have extensive training in all forms of dance, which they incorporate into their performances using an assortment of technical apparatuses. They are highly skilled in both aerial and ballet techniques, and perform with graceful athleticism while suspended at great heights.

Festivalgoers, arts enthusiasts, and onlookers are invited to enjoy these free performances on the Government Center building at 600 E. Fourth St. in Charlotte:

Sept. 30, 7:30-8 pm and 9-9:30 pm

October 1, 7:30-8 pm and 9-9:30 pm

October 2, 7:30-8 pm and 9-9:30 pm

Paid parking is available at the Government Center building parking garage at 232 S Davidson St.

Blue Lapis Light performances are among numerous performances and exhibitions taking place as part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival, presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts. The multiweek festival magnifies the Queen City’s artistic soul for creation and innovation. It features curated artistic and immersive experiences from around the world and locally that celebrate diversity and culture.

Blumenthal Performing Arts receives support from the Infusion Fund, a partnership of the City of Charlotte, Foundation For The Carolinas and generous private donors. Learn more about the Infusion Fund, and how the city is planning for a sustainable future of arts and culture in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area at charlottenc.gov/arts-culture.

