Advice from my bud, US Open champ Matt Fitzpatrick | Golf News and Tour Information

I called him after a frustrating performance in a Qualifier for the US Mid-Am Championship this past summer. I squandered some opportunities and missed the final qualifying score of 70 by four shots. His first question: “How was your warm-up?” “Fine,” I told him. “The usual. A couple of 56-degree wedges, 8-irons and drivers. Just trying to get loose, right?” They started laughing. “You can’t just not hit long irons before the round because you’re scared of them. Do you realize how many terrible 4-irons I’ve hit on the range before tournaments? You have to get a feel for your swing that day, and you can’t have your first swing with a long iron be on the golf course.” Good point.