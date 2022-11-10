Adventure to Bandon Dunes – Fort Bragg Advocate-News

A couple of weeks ago eight local Golfers packed up and headed for the golfing area known as Bandon Dunes on the Oregon Coast. The following is a summary of the Adventure contributed by Phil Dunn, a member of the group.

Inside the white chariots of American steel were 8 Gentlemen ready to test their skills playing “golf as it was meant to be”. Pilots Matt Howard and Dennis Hartsock Sheppard Don Romelli, Paul Cookenboo, Chuck Allegrini, Philip Dunn, Bruce Woodruff, and Jim Ehlers on the trip. The courses to be enjoyed on this outing were Old Macdonald, Pacific Dunes, The Sheep Ranch, and Bandon Crossings. This course was half a football field from our accommodations which can be described as a huge Winchester Mystery House-inspired rental home that was comfortable and maze-like.

Friday’s game took place at Old Macdonald’s. This course with its gorse and huge Bunkers and Gigantic greens looks like a Scottish transplant. This is the home of the famous “Ghost Tree” and some of the most undulating fairways and greens I’ve ever seen. There are 6.5 Acres of putting surfaces on this course…so there were a few 3 putts. But the beauty and feel of links golf more than made up for any extra strokes.

Saturday found the group at Pacific Dunes. This course is rated #4 of all public courses in the nation. It meanders through the sand dunes and gorse and then opens to the Pacific Ocean and some of the most difficult holes on this course. The greens on Pacific Dunes were swift and laid out in a fashion that demanded accurate approach shots. Don’t let the shorter yardage and quirky layout of several par 3s fool you. With a demand for accuracy and shot-making, Pacific Dunes is a true test of any golfer’s abilities. This is also the only day it rained. Ten minutes of 25mph Winds and downpours. The rest of the trip was blue skies and light breezes.

The Sheep Ranch was our last course of the trip and in my opinion the most player-friendly. Once again we were treated to perfect greens and beautiful fairways. These greens were slower and not as sloped. Also, this course has no sand traps. The reason I was told was that when the wind blows as it can, you can’t keep a ball on the green or sand in the traps. This course felt the most “gettable” of the three courses played. The front 9 and back 9 intertwine with each other so navigating the tee boxes demanded attention. Thank you Caddies for sure.

There were games played. Individuals and teams won and lost money. Wonderful food and drinks were consumed. But the true Winner was the Wealth of the experience with friends enjoying their golf passions together in a place created to enjoy “Golf as it was meant to be”. Thank you, Phil.