Adventure awaits at Gumbo Limbo, Palm Beach Zoo, Arts Garage

SPONSORED CONTENT

Enjoy a dazzling array of arts and cultural events this autumn in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital.

For more to enjoy and experience, explore the Council’s online events calendar at palmbeachculture.com/events. Visit each organization’s website for COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines.

*

FREE

Visit Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton

Who could say no to a day of free fun at one of the area’s most fantastic nature centers? Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton is an excellent choice for a short day trip with family or friends. Stop by to see aquariums full of local marine life, check in on the patients at the sea turtle hospital, or take some “me” time while wandering the butterfly garden. You won’t regret it!

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center: Open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 am to 4 pm and Mondays from noon to 4 pm Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, 1801 N. Ocean Blvd., Boca Raton. Info: 561-544-8605 or myboca.us

DEAL

Zoo Lights in West Palm Beach

There’s nothing quite as exciting as seeing the holiday lights, trees, and decorations during this time of year. Catch a night of Zoo Lights at the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society during the holidays—you’ve got until January 1 to take the family out for a night of bright excitement. With more than 1 million eco-friendly lights decorating the entire zoo—what’s not to love?

Zoo Lights: Runs every weekend now through January 1. Attendance is limited, and timed tickets are required. All tickets must be purchased online. Admission ranges from $20-22 for adults and $15-18 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and under are free. Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society, 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach. Info: 561-547-9453 or palmbeachzoo.org

SPLURGE

Special performance at Arts Garage

There’s nothing quite as entertaining as a drag show and, Lucky for you, there’s one being Hosted by Arts Garage this weekend! This Delray Beach institution is presenting “Garage Queens” this Friday night, featuring drag entertainers Ariel Rimm, Adelaide, Citris, Angie Ovahness Pryce, Chynah Stackz Hilton, along with special guest Evon Dior Michelle. Be prepared for an exciting evening!

Garage Queens: Friday, November 25 at 8 pm Tickets start at $30. Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach. Info: 561-651-450-6357 or artsgarage.org.