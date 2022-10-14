Advance tickets no longer available for Football games versus Iowa State and TCU

Following three consecutive capacity crowds at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, advance tickets from Texas Athletics are no longer available for the Iowa State (Oct. 15) and TCU (Nov. 12) games. All fans interested in purchasing tickets should visit StubHub, the official fan-to-fan Marketplace of Texas Athletics. Should additional tickets become available through Returns or standing-room-only options, they will be available online at TexasSports.com/tickets.

Tickets are still available online at TexasSports.com/tickets for the season finale versus Baylor on Nov. 25.

We highly encourage all fans looking to purchase tickets for the Iowa State and TCU games to purchase via StubHub, the only fan-to-fan option with Verified tickets. Should you look at other options, there is a high risk of purchasing fraudulent or counterfeit tickets. Mobile Screenshot tickets are not valid tickets and will not work on game days.

For this Saturday’s game, we encourage all fans to arrive early on the Forty Acres to minimize congestion as kick-off approaches. Please download and save your mobile ticket before leaving for the stadium for ease of entry. Bevo Blvd presented by HEB, Longhorn City Limits, Smokey’s Midway, and Hook ‘Em Hangout will all open at 8 am; Stadium Gates will open at 9 am

For a full timeline and list of activities surrounding this weekend’s game, please visit TexasSports.com/Gameday.

2023 Football Season Ticket Deposits Now Available!

For those looking to join us next season, season ticket deposits are now on sale! For $199 per seat, you’ll get the first chance to select seats after current season ticket holders. If you’ve ever wanted to lock in your spot, now is the time to do so. Season ticket deposit holders will select seats in late spring 2023.