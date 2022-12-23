Adults Are Revealing The “Life Goal” They Used To Chase After And What They Actually Value Now

Note: The story below discusses body dysmorphia and eating disorders.

Society and media have often dictated and depicted what a “perfect” life is “supposed” to look like. For instance, many people still believe that being successful means having a nice house, a fancy car, or even being in a long-time marriage — simply because of what we often viewed on TV or were told by others.

CBS / Via giphy.com

And even though some of these viewpoints have slowly changed over the years, Reddit user u/Love_humans wanted to reminisce by asking the r/AskWomen community: “What is something you used to be impressed with but are no longer?” And the answers are a little too relatable. Here’s what they had to say.

1. “Long marriages and ‘high school sweethearts.’ I had a long marriage to my high school sweetheart and every year that ticked by I thought it was a badge of Honor (all 25 years). We ended in divorce after he had an affair. I would have continued on in contented mediocrity for the rest of my life never knowing how Magical my life could be if he hadn’t thrown that grenade. It makes me encourage my kids to explore the world and discover themselves before choosing a life partner.”

“My now-fiance and I are older and won’t likely get all the same years as our first marriages. Hopefully, we do, but even if we don’t, our short relationship has been more radiantly beautiful than my long previous marriage. Don’t judge a love by the length of time!” —u/Chapter2NewLife Kobus Louw / Via Getty Images

2. “Always being busy. At first, I Admired folks who consistently chose to always have their plates too full (and act SO Stressed about it, which is totally different if someone truly finds Joy in a hectic schedule). Now though, folks who are usually too busy by choice, I see it as someone who is not OK being by themselves with downtime, or that they are unable to say no to other people —they lack boundaries. Both practices don’t impress me much.”

—u/rockwrite

3. “Luxury brands. I think I just bought into the hype when I was younger but, I’ve largely stopped seeing the appeal.”

—u/pandaprincess259

4. “People who hate all popular music and tell you your taste is bad if you like [insert popular singer]. I used to think they’d listened to more music than everyone else and had objectively better taste. In reality, a lot of teens and 20-somethings just pretend to hate singers/bands that make the charts. You’re fooled until one night when they tell you, in a whisper, that they love Carly Rae Jepsen. And they act super embarrassed about it.”

Gorica Poturak / Via Getty Images

5. “How many boys/men fell in love with the same woman. I don’t care anymore if ten males are interested in you, Teresa. Get your shit together and stop bragging.”

—u/WistfulMelancholic

6. “Guys in bands. 18- or 21-year-old me would’ve thought having a musician boyfriend meant they could connect with me creatively and artistically, but now I have the wisdom to just avoid them like the plague. Come to the show sometime? Share your SoundCloud link? I think not, lol.”

The Good Brigade / Via Getty Images

7. “People who try a little too hard to be ‘different.’ The main reason they dislike something is because it’s just popular or they go out of their way to make everything they like to be niche as shit and think it’s cool that most people ‘just don’t get them.'”

—u/Kyaspi

8. “As a child, I used to be very impressed when people had high degrees because literally not a single adult in my family knew had more than a high school education, so I thought it was something super special.”

Rattankun Thongbun / Via Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. “Being super skinny, or having a thigh gap. I think all bodies are beautiful and there’s nothing wrong with having those things but I used to be OBSESSED with wanting to be super skinny/having a thigh gap — and developed an eating disorder from it . But now that I’m recovered, I don’t want those at all, I just want to be at my healthy weight and even when I gain weight, I don’t mind! It’s nice to not have that Mindset anymore.”

—u/yeshereis a noun

10. “Men with money. Now, men who know how to manage finances are much more impressive.”

Guido Mieth/Via Getty Images

11. “Quiet, Moody men. The teenage intrigue has long faded away. I need a partner who is open and willing to communicate about what’s going on. I can’t live in a quiet home where I need to constantly ask what you want, what you’re thinking, how you’re feeling, etc. I need a partner who will offer it up on their own. I love how open my fiancé is. It’s still a learning process, men often don’t have the vocabulary to express themselves the way they want. But we have come a long way.”

—u/foreverlullaby

12. “Having the ‘perfect life.’ I would be impressed with couples with the so-called perfect marriage, a big house, a swimming pool, two and a third kids, and lots of ‘stuff.’ Then you find out about the truth behind the veil: infidelity, alcoholism, abuse, lies, massive debt, and dysfunctional relationships. That was a huge eye-opener for me.”

Vasil Dimitrov / Via Getty Images

13. “Intelligence in others. I am now much more impressed when people show emotional intelligence instead of just logic.”

—u/MoonKitten7

“Agreed. Some people ‘flex’ intellect to compensate for Hidden insecurities or prove they’re right. When emotional Intelligence is rejected, there’s no balance. Hence, a robot.”

—u/OrganicAbility1757

14. “Job titles. Then you start working with incompetent higher-ups and wonder how they got there.”

—u/onetoomanyexcuses

15. “Connections with famous people. I work in the entertainment industry and deal with them. The Worship of them is creepy and sad.”

“Most of them are living in somewhat of a non-reality and the people surrounding them support that lifestyle. A lot of them rarely have people who challenge their way of thinking or tell them they’re wrong about anything. They have people who take care of every aspect of their well-being so they don’t have to remember to buy toothpaste or put gas in their cars. The cool ones aren’t like that and my favorite ones are more down to earth and less likely to want staff around constantly, but there still are a lot of aspects that displace them from reality. A lot of them are aware of the power they wield over others because people act embarrassingly sycophantic. I’ve seen this used for both good and evil.” —u/IceCreamDream10 David Livingston / Via Getty Images for The Hollywood Sign Trust

16. “Beauty. The older I get the more I realize that good Genetics is not a skill and being physically attractive does not make you inherently good. I’ve often found that a disproportionate number of very ‘attractive’ people have very unattractive personalities. Also, receiving the benefits of being attractive tends to give people a skewed Outlook on life and human interaction.”

—u/Eat-Bang-Reload

17. “Big houses. They are empty for most of the day while people are at work or school. They often cost more than people can realistically afford so they strap people who are trying to keep up with the jones. They require A LOT of cleaning, maintenance, yard work, etc. And they require a moving service to move out of because of all the stuff you accumulated in the years you lived there.”

Imaginima/Via Getty Images

18. “The potential of a person. You fully embrace the thought of the person they could be but not the person they are right now. I no longer am impressed by what people could be. The character that they show now matters more.”

—u/Think_Ad2837