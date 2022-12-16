Adriano Pedrosa to curate the 2024 Venice Biennale

Adriano Pedrosa has been appointed curator of the Venice Biennale 2024. The role will see the Brazilian curator become the first Latin American to helm the event.

Adriano Pedrosa is currently the artistic director of Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand (MASP) and has previously held roles including artistic director of the 2nd Trienal de San Juan (2009), co-curator of the 12th Istanbul Biennial, and curator of the São Paulo Pavilion at the 9th Shanghai Biennale (2012).

