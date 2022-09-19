Adrian school board gave update on fine arts department

ADRIAN — Since their selection to lead the fine arts department at Adrian Public Schools earlier this summer, educators Michelle Force and Emily Gifford have hit the ground running when it comes to creating a 90-day plan and vision for the fine arts programs.

To bring the Adrian Board of Education and the public up to speed on what’s going on in Adrian’s fine arts department and what’s in the pipeline of things to come, Force and Gifford provided an update during the board’s Sept. 12 meetings. The department’s 30- to 90-day plan was unveiled, and it was chock full of information.

The district is currently within the first 30 days of the plan, but the 60- and 90-day plans were also reviewed.

The major goal within the first 30 days, Force said, is to develop the marketing of a Cohesive fine arts social media presence and webpage for the department. Another high priority task, she said, is to generate interest in having students participate in a Fine Arts Explorer camp, scheduled for Oct. 12. Details regarding the camp are being ironed out, but Force said the camp would introduce first through fifth grade students to a variety of the fine arts programs at Adrian Public Schools.

All buildings across the district have dedicated art, choral and instrumental music rooms. All of the elementary buildings now offer drama programs for younger students to explore and perform on stage at the district’s Julianne and George Argyros Performing Arts Center.

Participation in the camp would cost $20 per student and would begin after school at the high school and last until 5 pm There is a limit of 50 students who can attend, but both Force and Gifford said they do not want to turn away additional students if they appear interested in taking part in the after-school camp.

Likewise, students would be grouped together by grades during the camp, with first and second grade students working together and third, fourth and fifth grade students making up another group.

When it comes to the social media pages, Gifford said students would be able to post Weekly student spotlights, showcasing what they learn at Adrian schools while involved in the fine arts. The department, she said, would explore such social media platforms as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. The name for the fine arts’ social media page, across all platforms, is Adrian Maples Fine Arts. The social media posts would be informative and would allow the public to know what’s happening in the department and of any show dates coming up. One of the goals of the social media pages is to generate excitement, Gifford said.

When approaching the 60-day plan timeline, Gifford said the department would look into the implementation of an online ticketing system for the performing arts center. The Ticketing system, she explained, would allow theater guests to prepurchase certain seats throughout the auditorium, something they are not able to do right now because of the theater seats not being numbered. A link to buy tickets for theater productions is on the fine arts page of the district’s website, www.adrianmaples.org. The middle school’s fall play is approaching soon, with show dates Oct. 7-9.

The 90-day plan, highlighted by Force, would continue to build on the progress and successes of the first 60 days of the plan while also sending out surveys to students and parents. The surveys, Force said, would gauge the public’s response on whether the fine art plan is making both students and parents appreciative of the availability and the offering of the courses at Adrian schools.

“Really, we want to make sure that we are offering programs and learning opportunities that are accessible for every student but that are also inclusive and that fit into the mold of ‘arts for all,'” Force said.

The fine arts department is also aiming to work collaboratively with community partners that can showcase the students’ work outside of just the school. One way this was accomplished was when the Adrian High School marching band and orchestra performed Saturday at the Artalicious Fine Arts Fair in downtown Adrian.

Some Adrian art students even showcased their creations at Artalicious, when the Adrian City Chambers building opened its doors for a digital art show, which was offered to K-12 art students across each Lenawee County school district.

Since the decision was made to formalize the PlayBill strategic plan through the guidance and leadership of Force and Gifford, the 90-day plan has come together in at least 50 days, Force said, if not less.

Several of the board members noted their pleasure with the update, and said they are excited about the direction of Adrian’s fine arts offerings.

“When we talked about opening the PlayBill plan and to see where we are now, this is like a dream come true for many of us,” school board President Beth Ferguson said.

In August, the Adrian Board of Education approved Force as fine arts coordinator and Gifford as manager of the Julianne and George Argyros Performing Arts Center. Both of the instructors have been with Adrian Public Schools for several years.

Along with taking on the fine arts Coordinator role, Force is a vocal teacher at Springbrook Middle School and is still teaching a partial day.

Gifford has directed, coordinated and designed many Adrian Public Schools plays and musicals as well as managed the theater. She will also work throughout the district as a substitute teacher.

The creation of a fine arts Coordinator position was part of the district’s PlayBill strategic plan, which envisioned that person would manage the Performing arts center, guide the fine arts curriculum and instruction in the district, and support teachers with professional development to maintain the cohesiveness of the K-12 arts program.

Instead of one person, the district opted to hire Force and Gifford to carry out the strategic plan.