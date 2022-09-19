Adrian school board gave update on fine arts department

ADRIAN — Since their selection to lead the fine arts department at Adrian Public Schools earlier this summer, educators Michelle Force and Emily Gifford have hit the ground running when it comes to creating a 90-day plan and vision for the fine arts programs.

To bring the Adrian Board of Education and the public up to speed on what’s going on in Adrian’s fine arts department and what’s in the pipeline of things to come, Force and Gifford provided an update during the board’s Sept. 12 meetings. The department’s 30- to 90-day plan was unveiled, and it was chock full of information.

The district is currently within the first 30 days of the plan, but the 60- and 90-day plans were also reviewed.

Adrian school board gave update on fine arts department

The major goal within the first 30 days, Force said, is to develop the marketing of a Cohesive fine arts social media presence and webpage for the department. Another high priority task, she said, is to generate interest in having students participate in a Fine Arts Explorer camp, scheduled for Oct. 12. Details regarding the camp are being ironed out, but Force said the camp would introduce first through fifth grade students to a variety of the fine arts programs at Adrian Public Schools.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button