Adrian cross country teams sweep, LCS volleyball takes Lenawee title

DEERFIELD TWP. — After the Tecumseh girls won the Lenawee County Championship meet last season and the Lenawee County Preview in August, Rival Adrian made a move to knock his Rival off the top spot.

The Maples girls team took first Friday while the boys team retained their county crown as it was all Adrian at Gerber Hill Park.

The Adrian girls posted a team score of 48, followed by Onsted (61) and county Champion Emmry Ross, while Tecumseh took third (65). Blissfield (83) finished fourth followed by Clinton (99), Hudson (137) and Sand Creek (190).

The Maples’ boys team posted a team score of 19 as Aiden Smith, Moises Salazar and Braylon Petty took the top three spots. Lenawee Christian (96) took second followed by Hudson (107), Tecumseh (119), Madison (128), Onsted (136), Clinton (149), Morenci (187), Sand Creek (262), Blissfield (274) and Addison (295).

Onsted's Emmry Ross runs toward the finish line at Gerber Hill Park during the 2022 Lenawee County Cross Country Championships.

Top Performers

Girls Race

Emmry Ross, Onsted: 18:29.62, 1st

Hope Miller, Blissfield: 19:25.19, 2nd

Kara Terakedis, Onsted: 19:34.87, 3rd

Izzy Brooks, LCS: 20:01.00, 4th

Kaylee Pesta, Tecumseh: 20:07.16, 5th

Anastee Davis, Adrian: 20:07.95, 6th

Sophy Skeels, Adrian: 20:12.37, 7th

Yoselin Fermin-Campos, Adrian, 8th

Cylee Elkins, Clinton: 20:39.86, 9th

Mari Cueto, Blissfield: 20:53.29, 10th

Samantha Coots, Clinton: 20:56.54, 11th

Madison Morris, Tecumseh: 21:00.41, 12th

Boys Race

Aiden Smith, Adrian: 15:59.48, 1st

Moises Salazar, Adrian: 16:38.78, 2nd

Braylon Petty, Adrian: 16:55.89, 3rd

Alex Czeisperger, Hudson: 17:00.06, 4th

Mitchell Hiatt, Onsted: 17:00.30, 5th

Ben Schefka, Adrian: 17:33.70, 6th

Jake Eagling, Adrian: 17:36.30, 7th

Matthew Canales, Adrian: 17:36.74, 8th

Brody Amthor, Onsted: 17:37.77, 9th

Isaac St. John, Hudson: 17:49.77, 10th

Landyn Soule, Adrian: 17:50.97, 11th

Grant Fahle, Tecumseh: 18:03.30, 12th

Up Next

Britton Deerfield/Madison/Morenci/Sand Creek: 5 pm Tuesday at TCC Championships

Addison: Wednesday at Cascades Conference Championships

Lenawee Christian: 5 pm Wednesday at SCAA Championships

Adrian/Tecumseh: 4:30 pm Thursday at SEC Jamboree

Blissfield/Clinton/Hudson/Onsted: 9 am Saturday at LCAA Championships

VOLLEYBALL

Lenawee County Tournament

ADRIAN — All 12 Lenawee County volleyball teams gathered once again at Adrian High School for the 39th Lenawee County Tournament where Lenawee Christian repeated as the champions.

