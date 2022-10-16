Adrian cross country teams sweep, LCS volleyball takes Lenawee title

DEERFIELD TWP. — After the Tecumseh girls won the Lenawee County Championship meet last season and the Lenawee County Preview in August, Rival Adrian made a move to knock his Rival off the top spot.

The Maples girls team took first Friday while the boys team retained their county crown as it was all Adrian at Gerber Hill Park.

The Adrian girls posted a team score of 48, followed by Onsted (61) and county Champion Emmry Ross, while Tecumseh took third (65). Blissfield (83) finished fourth followed by Clinton (99), Hudson (137) and Sand Creek (190).

The Maples’ boys team posted a team score of 19 as Aiden Smith, Moises Salazar and Braylon Petty took the top three spots. Lenawee Christian (96) took second followed by Hudson (107), Tecumseh (119), Madison (128), Onsted (136), Clinton (149), Morenci (187), Sand Creek (262), Blissfield (274) and Addison (295).

Top Performers

Girls Race

Emmry Ross, Onsted: 18:29.62, 1st

Hope Miller, Blissfield: 19:25.19, 2nd

Kara Terakedis, Onsted: 19:34.87, 3rd

Izzy Brooks, LCS: 20:01.00, 4th

Kaylee Pesta, Tecumseh: 20:07.16, 5th

Anastee Davis, Adrian: 20:07.95, 6th

Sophy Skeels, Adrian: 20:12.37, 7th

Yoselin Fermin-Campos, Adrian, 8th

Cylee Elkins, Clinton: 20:39.86, 9th

Mari Cueto, Blissfield: 20:53.29, 10th

Samantha Coots, Clinton: 20:56.54, 11th

Madison Morris, Tecumseh: 21:00.41, 12th

Boys Race

Aiden Smith, Adrian: 15:59.48, 1st

Moises Salazar, Adrian: 16:38.78, 2nd

Braylon Petty, Adrian: 16:55.89, 3rd

Alex Czeisperger, Hudson: 17:00.06, 4th

Mitchell Hiatt, Onsted: 17:00.30, 5th

Ben Schefka, Adrian: 17:33.70, 6th

Jake Eagling, Adrian: 17:36.30, 7th

Matthew Canales, Adrian: 17:36.74, 8th

Brody Amthor, Onsted: 17:37.77, 9th

Isaac St. John, Hudson: 17:49.77, 10th

Landyn Soule, Adrian: 17:50.97, 11th

Grant Fahle, Tecumseh: 18:03.30, 12th

Up Next

Britton Deerfield/Madison/Morenci/Sand Creek: 5 pm Tuesday at TCC Championships

Addison: Wednesday at Cascades Conference Championships

Lenawee Christian: 5 pm Wednesday at SCAA Championships

Adrian/Tecumseh: 4:30 pm Thursday at SEC Jamboree

Blissfield/Clinton/Hudson/Onsted: 9 am Saturday at LCAA Championships

VOLLEYBALL

Lenawee County Tournament

ADRIAN — All 12 Lenawee County volleyball teams gathered once again at Adrian High School for the 39th Lenawee County Tournament where Lenawee Christian repeated as the champions.

The Cougars went 3-0 in pool play to earn the top seed with wins against Madison, Clinton and Britton Deerfield before topping Onsted in the quarterfinals, Adrian in the semifinals and Blissfield in the championship.

It was a Matchup of state ranked teams in the final with Division 4 No. 1 LCS and Division 3 No. 6 Blissfield. The Cougars won in two sets, 25-21, 25-233.

The Royals went 3-0 in pool play as well against Hudson, Addison and Sand Creek. Blissfield was the No. 2 seed and survived a three-set match with Addison in the Quarters before topping third-seeded Tecumseh in the semis.

Tecumseh went 2-0-1 in pool play as it beat Adrian and Morenci and split with Onsted before beating No. 6 Madison in the quarterfinals before falling to the Royals. The Maples went 2-1 in pool play, earning the fourth seed and beating No. 5 Hudson before falling to LCS in the semis.

Hudson went 1-1-1 in pool play with a win against Sand Creek, split with Addison and loss to Blissfield. Madison got the sixth seed after going 1-1-1 as well with a win against Britton Deerfield, split with Clinton and loss to LCS.

The Panthers were seventh and Onsted got the final spot in the gold bracket as it lost to Adrian and split with Tecumseh and Morenci. Clinton was the ninth seed and won the silver bracket.

Lenawee County Tournament Champions Year Lenawee Christian 2022 Lenawee Christian 2021 Onsted 2020 Onsted 2019 Madison 2018 Madison 2017 Madison 2016 Adrian 2015 Blissfield 2014 Madison 2013 Blissfield 2012 Tecumseh 2011 Tecumseh 2010 Adrian 2009 Tecumseh 2008 Lenawee Christian 2007 (fall) Clinton 2007 (winter) Blissfield 2006 Adrian 2005 Lenawee Christian 2004 Adrian 2003 Adrian 2002 Adrian 2001 Adrian 2000 Adrian 1999 Clinton 1998 Adrian 1997 Adrian 1996 Adrian 1995 Adrian 1994 Adrian 1993 Tecumseh 1992 Tecumseh 1991 Tecumseh 1990 Adrian 1989 Tecumseh 1988 Tecumseh 1987 Tecumseh 1986 Tecumseh 1985

Top Performers

All-Tournament Team

Molly Brown, Addison: 26 digs, 22 kills

Morgin White, Adrian: 38 digs, 30 kills, 6 digs

Sarah Bettis, Blissfield: 103 digs, 55 kills, 9 blocks, 7 aces, 1 assist

Kendall Sullivan, Blissfield: 81 digs, 33 kills, 6 aces, 3 blocks, 2 assists

Kaylee Kranz, Clinton

Keely Hinzman, Hudson: 47 kills, 35 digs, 30 assists, 16 blocks, 6 aces

Isabelle Kirkendall, LCS: 47 Kills

Hannah Baker, LCS: 43 kills, 35 digs

Gabby Bryja, LCS: 110 assists, 14 aces

Tatum Wilson, Madison: 22 Kills

Jada Moore, Tecumseh: 44 Kills

Josie Mineff, Tecumseh: 72 digs

Coach Thoughts

Glenn Christiansen, LCS: They really played well all day and played well together. We’ve been hit by the injury bug the last couple weeks and finally have our full lineup back together just Thursday and we played great and played great all day today.

Annica Miller, Blissfield: We wanted to beat LCS, that’s what we’ve been preparing for this week to play them. They were one of our few losses this season and we were looking to have some good competition. Our team was exhausted and put up a fight against good competition.

Up Next

Addison: 6:45 pm Tuesday at Grass Lake

Adrian: 7 pm Tuesday vs. Ypsilanti

Blissfield: 7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Columbia Central

Britton Deerfield: 7 pm Thursday at Whiteford

Clinton: 7 pm Tuesday at Hudson

Lenawee Christian: 6:30 pm Thursday at Hillsdale Academy

Madison: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 at Summerfield

Morenci: 7 pm Tuesday vs. Sand Creek

Onsted: 7 pm Tuesday vs. Hillsdale

Tecumseh: 7 pm Tuesday vs. Jackson