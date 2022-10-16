Adrian cross country teams sweep, LCS volleyball takes Lenawee title
DEERFIELD TWP. — After the Tecumseh girls won the Lenawee County Championship meet last season and the Lenawee County Preview in August, Rival Adrian made a move to knock his Rival off the top spot.
The Maples girls team took first Friday while the boys team retained their county crown as it was all Adrian at Gerber Hill Park.
The Adrian girls posted a team score of 48, followed by Onsted (61) and county Champion Emmry Ross, while Tecumseh took third (65). Blissfield (83) finished fourth followed by Clinton (99), Hudson (137) and Sand Creek (190).
The Maples’ boys team posted a team score of 19 as Aiden Smith, Moises Salazar and Braylon Petty took the top three spots. Lenawee Christian (96) took second followed by Hudson (107), Tecumseh (119), Madison (128), Onsted (136), Clinton (149), Morenci (187), Sand Creek (262), Blissfield (274) and Addison (295).
Top Performers
Girls Race
Emmry Ross, Onsted: 18:29.62, 1st
Hope Miller, Blissfield: 19:25.19, 2nd
Kara Terakedis, Onsted: 19:34.87, 3rd
Izzy Brooks, LCS: 20:01.00, 4th
Kaylee Pesta, Tecumseh: 20:07.16, 5th
Anastee Davis, Adrian: 20:07.95, 6th
Sophy Skeels, Adrian: 20:12.37, 7th
Yoselin Fermin-Campos, Adrian, 8th
Cylee Elkins, Clinton: 20:39.86, 9th
Mari Cueto, Blissfield: 20:53.29, 10th
Samantha Coots, Clinton: 20:56.54, 11th
Madison Morris, Tecumseh: 21:00.41, 12th
Boys Race
Aiden Smith, Adrian: 15:59.48, 1st
Moises Salazar, Adrian: 16:38.78, 2nd
Braylon Petty, Adrian: 16:55.89, 3rd
Alex Czeisperger, Hudson: 17:00.06, 4th
Mitchell Hiatt, Onsted: 17:00.30, 5th
Ben Schefka, Adrian: 17:33.70, 6th
Jake Eagling, Adrian: 17:36.30, 7th
Matthew Canales, Adrian: 17:36.74, 8th
Brody Amthor, Onsted: 17:37.77, 9th
Isaac St. John, Hudson: 17:49.77, 10th
Landyn Soule, Adrian: 17:50.97, 11th
Grant Fahle, Tecumseh: 18:03.30, 12th
Up Next
Britton Deerfield/Madison/Morenci/Sand Creek: 5 pm Tuesday at TCC Championships
Addison: Wednesday at Cascades Conference Championships
Lenawee Christian: 5 pm Wednesday at SCAA Championships
Adrian/Tecumseh: 4:30 pm Thursday at SEC Jamboree
Blissfield/Clinton/Hudson/Onsted: 9 am Saturday at LCAA Championships
VOLLEYBALL
Lenawee County Tournament
ADRIAN — All 12 Lenawee County volleyball teams gathered once again at Adrian High School for the 39th Lenawee County Tournament where Lenawee Christian repeated as the champions.
The Cougars went 3-0 in pool play to earn the top seed with wins against Madison, Clinton and Britton Deerfield before topping Onsted in the quarterfinals, Adrian in the semifinals and Blissfield in the championship.
It was a Matchup of state ranked teams in the final with Division 4 No. 1 LCS and Division 3 No. 6 Blissfield. The Cougars won in two sets, 25-21, 25-233.
The Royals went 3-0 in pool play as well against Hudson, Addison and Sand Creek. Blissfield was the No. 2 seed and survived a three-set match with Addison in the Quarters before topping third-seeded Tecumseh in the semis.
Tecumseh went 2-0-1 in pool play as it beat Adrian and Morenci and split with Onsted before beating No. 6 Madison in the quarterfinals before falling to the Royals. The Maples went 2-1 in pool play, earning the fourth seed and beating No. 5 Hudson before falling to LCS in the semis.
Hudson went 1-1-1 in pool play with a win against Sand Creek, split with Addison and loss to Blissfield. Madison got the sixth seed after going 1-1-1 as well with a win against Britton Deerfield, split with Clinton and loss to LCS.
The Panthers were seventh and Onsted got the final spot in the gold bracket as it lost to Adrian and split with Tecumseh and Morenci. Clinton was the ninth seed and won the silver bracket.
|Lenawee County Tournament Champions
|Year
|Lenawee Christian
|2022
|Lenawee Christian
|2021
|Onsted
|2020
|Onsted
|2019
|Madison
|2018
|Madison
|2017
|Madison
|2016
|Adrian
|2015
|Blissfield
|2014
|Madison
|2013
|Blissfield
|2012
|Tecumseh
|2011
|Tecumseh
|2010
|Adrian
|2009
|Tecumseh
|2008
|Lenawee Christian
|2007 (fall)
|Clinton
|2007 (winter)
|Blissfield
|2006
|Adrian
|2005
|Lenawee Christian
|2004
|Adrian
|2003
|Adrian
|2002
|Adrian
|2001
|Adrian
|2000
|Adrian
|1999
|Clinton
|1998
|Adrian
|1997
|Adrian
|1996
|Adrian
|1995
|Adrian
|1994
|Adrian
|1993
|Tecumseh
|1992
|Tecumseh
|1991
|Tecumseh
|1990
|Adrian
|1989
|Tecumseh
|1988
|Tecumseh
|1987
|Tecumseh
|1986
|Tecumseh
|1985
Top Performers
All-Tournament Team
Molly Brown, Addison: 26 digs, 22 kills
Morgin White, Adrian: 38 digs, 30 kills, 6 digs
Sarah Bettis, Blissfield: 103 digs, 55 kills, 9 blocks, 7 aces, 1 assist
Kendall Sullivan, Blissfield: 81 digs, 33 kills, 6 aces, 3 blocks, 2 assists
Kaylee Kranz, Clinton
Keely Hinzman, Hudson: 47 kills, 35 digs, 30 assists, 16 blocks, 6 aces
Isabelle Kirkendall, LCS: 47 Kills
Hannah Baker, LCS: 43 kills, 35 digs
Gabby Bryja, LCS: 110 assists, 14 aces
Tatum Wilson, Madison: 22 Kills
Jada Moore, Tecumseh: 44 Kills
Josie Mineff, Tecumseh: 72 digs
Coach Thoughts
Glenn Christiansen, LCS: They really played well all day and played well together. We’ve been hit by the injury bug the last couple weeks and finally have our full lineup back together just Thursday and we played great and played great all day today.
Annica Miller, Blissfield: We wanted to beat LCS, that’s what we’ve been preparing for this week to play them. They were one of our few losses this season and we were looking to have some good competition. Our team was exhausted and put up a fight against good competition.
Up Next
Addison: 6:45 pm Tuesday at Grass Lake
Adrian: 7 pm Tuesday vs. Ypsilanti
Blissfield: 7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Columbia Central
Britton Deerfield: 7 pm Thursday at Whiteford
Clinton: 7 pm Tuesday at Hudson
Lenawee Christian: 6:30 pm Thursday at Hillsdale Academy
Madison: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 at Summerfield
Morenci: 7 pm Tuesday vs. Sand Creek
Onsted: 7 pm Tuesday vs. Hillsdale
Tecumseh: 7 pm Tuesday vs. Jackson