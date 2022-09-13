Adrian boys soccer defeats Tecumseh in rivalry match

TECUMSEH — Rivalry week kicked off Monday as Adrian and Tecumseh boys soccer met at the pitch in Tecumseh where the Maples got the road Southeastern Conference White Division win, 3-1.

Adrian (3-4-1, 2-1-1 SEC White) held a 1-0 lead at the break off a Joey Spagnoli goal. John Cameron of Tecumseh evened the match up before the Maples responded with two goals from Aiden Smith.

Top Performers

Adrian

Aiden Smith: 2 goals, 1 assist

Joey Spagnoli: 1 goal, 1 assist

Tecumseh

John Cameron: 1 goal

Coach Thoughts

Ted Hanosh, Adrian: Gary Kemerer was in goal and played well behind strong play by Nico Gonzalez and Gavin Taylor. Playing well in the midfield were freshmen Zack Hassan and Nathan Wojcik.

Jerry Nowak, Tecumseh: We moved a couple guys around and gave Sophomore John Cameron his opportunity. They made the most of it, scoring a goal and playing tenaciously. They gave us a spark.

Up Next

Adrian: 9 am Saturday home invite

Tecumseh: 5:30 pm Thursday at Blissfield

Clinton 8, Blissfield 0

CLINTON — The Redwolves took the Lenawee County Athletic Association by an 8-goal mercy rule against the Royals.

Clinton had a 5-0 lead at the break and ended the match with three second-half goals. Ryan Tschirhart and Merrik Gibson each had a hat trick.

Top Performers

Clinton

Ryan Tschirhart: 3 goals, 1 assist

Merrik Gibson: 3 goals

Jalen Stelzer: 1 goal, 1 assist

Max Hampel: 2 assists

Up Next

Clinton: 5:30 pm Thursday at Grass Lake

Blissfield: 5:30 pm Thursday vs. Tecumseh

Ida 3, Onsted 2

ONSTED — The Wildcats and Bluestreaks played in an exciting LCAA match where Ida got the win late.

The two teams were knotted, 1-1, at the break and the Bluestreaks took a 2-1 lead before Paco Galves-Orio scored to tie the match again.

Ida broke the tie with less than three minutes to go.

Top Performers

Onsted

Paco Galves-Orio: 2 goals

John Buchanan: 1 assist

Ben Raglow: 10 clays

Up Next

Onsted: 5:30 pm Wednesday (Sept. 13) at Manchester

Hillsdale Academy 4, Lenawee Christian 1

HILLSDALE — The Cougars dropped an Independent Soccer League rivalry match as the Colts outscored them 3-1 in the second half.

LCS (4-2) trailed 1-0 at the break and were outshot, 19-4, overall in the match.

Jack Stamats had the Cougars’ Lone goal.

Top Performers

Jack Stamats: 1 goal

TJ Rutter: 15 clays

Coach Thoughts

Nathan Sharpe, LCS: Tonight was a bit of a disappointment. I felt we were tentative from the very beginning and that put us on our heels. TJ Rutter was the bright spot with so many great saves to keep it close. Despite the score he had an all-state performance.

Up Next

Lenawee Christian: 4 pm Wednesday at University Liggett

GIRLS GOLF

Maple Invite

ADRIAN — Adrian Hosted the Maple Invite at Woodlawn Golf Course where it finished fourth overall while Tecumseh took sixth.

The Maples shot 435 and Tecumseh went into the clubhouse with a score of 472. Ypsilanti Lincoln won with a score of 373.

Top Performers

Adrian

Cassidy Hawken: 95, 4th

Lainey Betz: 104, t-12th

Tecumseh

Lucy Whelan: 100, 10th

Up Next

Adrian: Friday at Coldwater Invite

Tecumseh: 3 pm Thursday host SEC Tri