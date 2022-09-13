Adrian boys soccer defeats Tecumseh in rivalry match
TECUMSEH — Rivalry week kicked off Monday as Adrian and Tecumseh boys soccer met at the pitch in Tecumseh where the Maples got the road Southeastern Conference White Division win, 3-1.
Adrian (3-4-1, 2-1-1 SEC White) held a 1-0 lead at the break off a Joey Spagnoli goal. John Cameron of Tecumseh evened the match up before the Maples responded with two goals from Aiden Smith.
Top Performers
Adrian
Aiden Smith: 2 goals, 1 assist
Joey Spagnoli: 1 goal, 1 assist
Tecumseh
John Cameron: 1 goal
Coach Thoughts
Ted Hanosh, Adrian: Gary Kemerer was in goal and played well behind strong play by Nico Gonzalez and Gavin Taylor. Playing well in the midfield were freshmen Zack Hassan and Nathan Wojcik.
Jerry Nowak, Tecumseh: We moved a couple guys around and gave Sophomore John Cameron his opportunity. They made the most of it, scoring a goal and playing tenaciously. They gave us a spark.
Up Next
Adrian: 9 am Saturday home invite
Tecumseh: 5:30 pm Thursday at Blissfield
Clinton 8, Blissfield 0
CLINTON — The Redwolves took the Lenawee County Athletic Association by an 8-goal mercy rule against the Royals.
Clinton had a 5-0 lead at the break and ended the match with three second-half goals. Ryan Tschirhart and Merrik Gibson each had a hat trick.
Top Performers
Clinton
Ryan Tschirhart: 3 goals, 1 assist
Merrik Gibson: 3 goals
Jalen Stelzer: 1 goal, 1 assist
Max Hampel: 2 assists
Up Next
Clinton: 5:30 pm Thursday at Grass Lake
Blissfield: 5:30 pm Thursday vs. Tecumseh
Ida 3, Onsted 2
ONSTED — The Wildcats and Bluestreaks played in an exciting LCAA match where Ida got the win late.
The two teams were knotted, 1-1, at the break and the Bluestreaks took a 2-1 lead before Paco Galves-Orio scored to tie the match again.
Ida broke the tie with less than three minutes to go.
Top Performers
Onsted
Paco Galves-Orio: 2 goals
John Buchanan: 1 assist
Ben Raglow: 10 clays
Up Next
Onsted: 5:30 pm Wednesday (Sept. 13) at Manchester
Hillsdale Academy 4, Lenawee Christian 1
HILLSDALE — The Cougars dropped an Independent Soccer League rivalry match as the Colts outscored them 3-1 in the second half.
LCS (4-2) trailed 1-0 at the break and were outshot, 19-4, overall in the match.
Jack Stamats had the Cougars’ Lone goal.
Top Performers
Jack Stamats: 1 goal
TJ Rutter: 15 clays
Coach Thoughts
Nathan Sharpe, LCS: Tonight was a bit of a disappointment. I felt we were tentative from the very beginning and that put us on our heels. TJ Rutter was the bright spot with so many great saves to keep it close. Despite the score he had an all-state performance.
Up Next
Lenawee Christian: 4 pm Wednesday at University Liggett
GIRLS GOLF
Maple Invite
ADRIAN — Adrian Hosted the Maple Invite at Woodlawn Golf Course where it finished fourth overall while Tecumseh took sixth.
The Maples shot 435 and Tecumseh went into the clubhouse with a score of 472. Ypsilanti Lincoln won with a score of 373.
Top Performers
Adrian
Cassidy Hawken: 95, 4th
Lainey Betz: 104, t-12th
Tecumseh
Lucy Whelan: 100, 10th
Up Next
Adrian: Friday at Coldwater Invite
Tecumseh: 3 pm Thursday host SEC Tri