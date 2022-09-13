Adrian boys soccer defeats Tecumseh in rivalry match

Adrian boys soccer defeats Tecumseh in rivalry match

TECUMSEH — Rivalry week kicked off Monday as Adrian and Tecumseh boys soccer met at the pitch in Tecumseh where the Maples got the road Southeastern Conference White Division win, 3-1.

Adrian (3-4-1, 2-1-1 SEC White) held a 1-0 lead at the break off a Joey Spagnoli goal. John Cameron of Tecumseh evened the match up before the Maples responded with two goals from Aiden Smith.

Adrian's Donovan Lilly leaps over Tecumseh goalkeeper Cooper Hernandez after Hernandez makes a save during Monday's game in Tecumseh.

Top Performers

Adrian

Aiden Smith: 2 goals, 1 assist

Joey Spagnoli: 1 goal, 1 assist

Tecumseh

John Cameron: 1 goal

Coach Thoughts

Ted Hanosh, Adrian: Gary Kemerer was in goal and played well behind strong play by Nico Gonzalez and Gavin Taylor. Playing well in the midfield were freshmen Zack Hassan and Nathan Wojcik.

Jerry Nowak, Tecumseh: We moved a couple guys around and gave Sophomore John Cameron his opportunity. They made the most of it, scoring a goal and playing tenaciously. They gave us a spark.

Up Next

Adrian: 9 am Saturday home invite

Tecumseh: 5:30 pm Thursday at Blissfield

Clinton 8, Blissfield 0

CLINTON — The Redwolves took the Lenawee County Athletic Association by an 8-goal mercy rule against the Royals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button