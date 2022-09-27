Adrian boys soccer blanks Jackson in SEC White match

ADRIAN — The Adrian boys soccer team hosted the Jackson in a Southeastern Conference White Division contest on Monday and came out with a 4-0 win.

Adrian would lead 1-0 at the half and from there would score three more consecutive goals in the second half as it came out with the win, 4-0.

Top Performers

Aiden Smith: 2 goals

Nathan Wojcik/Joey Spagnoli: 1 goal, 1 assist

Coach Thoughts

Ted Hanosh, Adrian: Slow to start, we did some good things right off the beginning and thought we were going to put everything together and put some goals in the back of the net and got slowed down a little bit. I was happy with the turnaround in the second half. We did what we needed to do and we got the same result as last time.

Up Next

Adrian: 5:30 pm Wednesday at Ypsilanti

Lenawee Christian 4, Jackson Christian 2

JACKSON — The Cougars picked up a win against Jackson Christian as they raced ahead early and held on late.

LCS got goals from Max and Jack Stamats while Christian Orta netted a goal of his and had an assist as the Cougars went up 3-0.

Jackson Christian battled back to make it a 3-2 match, but Jack Stamats scored again to put an end to the comeback.

Top Performers

Lenawee Christian

Jack Stamats: 2 goals, 1 assist

Christian Orta: 1 goal, 1 assist

Max Stamats: 1 goal

Coach Thoughts

Nathan Sharpe, LCS: I was proud of our first half effort. A 3-0 lead was a great start and four goals in a game is great for us. Jack did a great job of finishing on two chances. Max and Christian had nice goals as well. In the second half we had sections of time where we got out worked. We can’t do that. It’s something we have to work on. We need to finish games by working our opponent.

Up Next

Lenawee Christian: 5 pm Thursday vs. Jonesville

Chelsea 3, Tecumseh 0

TECUMSEH — Tecumseh Hosted Chelsea in an SEC White match, keeping close early, but the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half.

Tecumseh trailed 1-0 at the half after Chelsea took advantage of a free kick. The Bulldogs scored 10 minutes into the second half and added one more insurance goal for the win.

Up Next

Tecumseh: 5:30 pm Wednesday at Pinckney

Ida 7, Blissfield 0

IDA — The Royals dropped a Lenawee County Athletic Association match against division-leading, unbeaten Ida in a 7-0 shutout.

Blissfield is 0-11 on the season and 0-5 in the LCAA

Top Performers

Up Next

Blissfield: 5:30 pm Wednesday vs. Columbia Central