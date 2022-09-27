Adrian boys soccer blanks Jackson in SEC White match

ADRIAN — The Adrian boys soccer team hosted the Jackson in a Southeastern Conference White Division contest on Monday and came out with a 4-0 win.

Adrian would lead 1-0 at the half and from there would score three more consecutive goals in the second half as it came out with the win, 4-0.

Top Performers

Aiden Smith: 2 goals

Nathan Wojcik/Joey Spagnoli: 1 goal, 1 assist

Gary Kemerer: 6 clays

Coach Thoughts

Ted Hanosh, Adrian: Slow to start, we did some good things right off the beginning and thought we were going to put everything together and put some goals in the back of the net and got slowed down a little bit. I was happy with the turnaround in the second half. We did what we needed to do and we got the same result as last time.

Up Next

Adrian: 5:30 pm Wednesday at Ypsilanti

Lenawee Christian 4, Jackson Christian 2

JACKSON — The Cougars picked up a win against Jackson Christian as they raced ahead early and held on late.

