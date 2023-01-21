Adonai Mitchell Transfers to Texas Football, Leaves Georgia

Adonai Mitchell has found a new home. The former Georgia wide out will be headed to Texas. As expected.

In two seasons, Mitchell caught 38 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught a pass in all four of Georgia’s playoff games the past two years. Georgia did acquire to new wide receivers from the transfer Portal this year as Rara Thomas from Mississippi State and Dominic Lovett from Missouri will be suiting up for Georgia in 2023, but losing a player as Talented as Mitchell always stings.

