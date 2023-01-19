Adonai Mitchell Enters Transfer Portal, Could Be Target For Tennessee Football

The transfer Portal window closes in a few hours, meaning players have their last opportunity to leave their current programs. Georgia wideout Adonai Mitchell announced his intention to enter the Portal on Wednesday, and he is one of the hottest commodities on the market.

Mitchell battled through injury during the 2022 campaign, keeping him off the field for most of the year. However, he made two of the most historical plays in Georgia history, catching a go-ahead touchdown in the national championship against Alabama and the semifinal game against Ohio State.

He’s an uber-talented player that knows how to get open. Mitchell had an extreme interest in the Volunteers in high school; in fact, he would wear orange and white if it was his decision.

However, then head coach Jeremy Pruitt blocked his commitment. VolQuest’s Austin Price reported that Mitchell filmed a commitment video with VolReport of the Rivals Network.

Mitchell was willing to reclassify and jump through all sorts of hoops for Tennessee, but Pruitt remained firm. Years later, Mitchell is back on the market, and Josh Heupel is now the coach.

Whether that relationship is fractured is yet to be determined, but Tennessee should certainly be interested.

