Adonai Mitchell Enters Transfer Portal, Could Be Target For Tennessee Football

The transfer Portal window closes in a few hours, meaning players have their last opportunity to leave their current programs. Georgia wideout Adonai Mitchell announced his intention to enter the Portal on Wednesday, and he is one of the hottest commodities on the market.

Mitchell battled through injury during the 2022 campaign, keeping him off the field for most of the year. However, he made two of the most historical plays in Georgia history, catching a go-ahead touchdown in the national championship against Alabama and the semifinal game against Ohio State.

