ADM volleyball starts the season strong under a new coach, football remains undefeated

The ADM volleyball team has gotten off to a stellar start to its volleyball season, with the Tigers 11-1 after 10 straight wins.

Head Coach Trevor Irwin said the season is always competitive with lots of talented teams in the conference, which means the team knows every night is going to be a battle.

“It’s been a very good start to our season and just been a lot of positive things rolling our way,” Irwin said.

Irwin said he knew ADM had lots of talented girls on its squad, with both he and the girls having high expectations for the season, and now they’re enjoying the good volleyball they are playing.

ADM's London Warmuth hits the ball over a pair of Nevada players during a home tournament on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Some of those positive things the Tigers have done so far include their first ball kills as well as how they do in transition, which Irwin said has allowed ADM to play lots of high-level volleyball.

As Irwin previously spent a year as a Volunteer Assistant Coach for ADM, he got to know the girls on the team, which he said helped him as he took over as head coach.

