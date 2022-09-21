ADM volleyball starts the season strong under a new coach, football remains undefeated

The ADM volleyball team has gotten off to a stellar start to its volleyball season, with the Tigers 11-1 after 10 straight wins.

Head Coach Trevor Irwin said the season is always competitive with lots of talented teams in the conference, which means the team knows every night is going to be a battle.

“It’s been a very good start to our season and just been a lot of positive things rolling our way,” Irwin said.

Irwin said he knew ADM had lots of talented girls on its squad, with both he and the girls having high expectations for the season, and now they’re enjoying the good volleyball they are playing.

Some of those positive things the Tigers have done so far include their first ball kills as well as how they do in transition, which Irwin said has allowed ADM to play lots of high-level volleyball.

As Irwin previously spent a year as a Volunteer Assistant Coach for ADM, he got to know the girls on the team, which he said helped him as he took over as head coach.

“[It] led into my first few weeks with them and even in the summertime I was able to kind of tailor what they needed and what I needed to see out of them to kind of make a successful start to our season,” Irwin said.

As he spends more time in the head coaching role, Irwin said the high expectations the Tigers have for themselves and the team make them fun to coach and he has also learned that good collaboration with the team has helped.

Irwin said he asks the girls lots of questions about what they see and what they feel, putting the ball in their court.

“When it comes from the mental side of the game or when it comes from the physical side of the game I’m trying to always get information out of them and so I kind of put them as the leaders or the Pilots of this team as we’re kind of moving forward,” Irwin said.

As ADM is made up of lots of upperclassmen, with Juniors making up a good portion of the team, that also helps with the team leadership.

Irwin said since lots of those girls have been playing together since their freshman year, they have established a good connection with each other, and said they also help lead the rest of the team.

“With our Juniors and Seniors having a lot of playing time, they are doing a really great job at leading our program to where they want to see it next year as well,” Irwin said.

As for the high expectations the Tigers have set, Irwin said the goals for the team are to grab the conference title and perform well at districts, but ultimately, the team is taking it one match and one point at a time.

Football remains undefeated

The ADM football team picked up another win when the Tigers took down Winterset 42-14 during Homecoming on Friday, Sept. 16.

ADM got out to a solid start, scoring two touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead at the end of one quarter. Winterset got on the board by the third, but the Tigers maintained that two-touchdown lead to keep the Huskies at bay.

Junior quarterback Aiden Flora had a solid day leading the offense, passing for 175 yards, one touchdown and one interception off 10-of-14 pass attempts. He also rushed 13 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

Junior running back Brevin Doll also had another strong day for the Tigers, rushing 27 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 72 yards.

Senior Cade Morse had the only receiving touchdown of the game, finishing the night with three catches for 21 yards. They also recorded an interception in the game.

Senior Christian Madison led the defense with 14 total tackles while junior Dane Beals followed with 10, including one sack.

The Tigers will look to remain undefeated when they take on Atlantic at 7 pm Sept. 23 at Atlantic Middle School.