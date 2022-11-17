ADM names Tom Horton as new head boys soccer Coach

ADM recently announced that Tom Horton has accepted the position of head boys soccer Coach at ADM pending board approval.

Horton is a familiar face to ADM boys soccer as he has been an Assistant Coach in the program for 18 years. He will take over head coaching duties from longtime ADM boys soccer Coach Bill Shields, who announced his retirement this fall. Horton started his tenure at ADM as Assistant in 2005 and has been a key part of the success of the ADM boys soccer program, including multiple trips to the state tournament. ADM has advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament twice during Horton’s tenure at ADM. He has also served as a team Coach for Vision Soccer Academy in Waukee since 2015. While coaching soccer, Horton has also been relentless in professional development as he earned his USSF E & D licenses.

