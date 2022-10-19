ADM girls cross country finishes second at conference meet, football wins on senior night

The ADM cross country teams competed at the Raccoon River Conference meet on Oct. 11, finishing with differing results.

The girls had a strong day at the meet, placing second overall as a team in a field of seven. The Tigers finished with a team score of 54.

Leading ADM was senior Geneva Timmerman, who placed second with a time of 18:51.4. Freshman Haley James and sophomore Hannah Desmarais also finished in the top 10. James grabbed ninth with a time of 20:40.2 while Desmarais placed 10th with a time of 20:53.2.

The remaining two of the Tigers’ top five runners were junior Grace Martens-Sinn, who finished 14th, and junior Paige Mattes, who placed 19th.

ADM had a number of girls earn places on the All-Conference Team. Timmerman, James and Desmarais earned spots on the First-Team while Martens-Sinn and Mattes earned Second-Team.

