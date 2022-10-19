ADM girls cross country finishes second at conference meet, football wins on senior night

The ADM cross country teams competed at the Raccoon River Conference meet on Oct. 11, finishing with differing results.

The girls had a strong day at the meet, placing second overall as a team in a field of seven. The Tigers finished with a team score of 54.

Leading ADM was senior Geneva Timmerman, who placed second with a time of 18:51.4. Freshman Haley James and sophomore Hannah Desmarais also finished in the top 10. James grabbed ninth with a time of 20:40.2 while Desmarais placed 10th with a time of 20:53.2.

The remaining two of the Tigers’ top five runners were junior Grace Martens-Sinn, who finished 14th, and junior Paige Mattes, who placed 19th.

ADM had a number of girls earn places on the All-Conference Team. Timmerman, James and Desmarais earned spots on the First-Team while Martens-Sinn and Mattes earned Second-Team.

For the boys, ADM placed fifth in a field of eight. The Tigers finished with a total team score of 123.

Sophomore Torin Timmerman led the Tigers in the meet, placing ninth with a time of 16:52.4.

Also in the top 30 were Juniors Hunter Landphair and Harrison Desmarais and sophomore Isaac Chapman. Landphair Landed in 25th with a time of 17:35.5 while Chapman followed in 27th with a time of 17:36.9. Desmarais finished 29th with a time of 17:45.4.

Timmerman also earned a spot on the First-Team All-Conference Team.

Both teams were set to compete at the state Qualifying meet on Oct. 19 at Glenwood Lake Park.

Football wins on senior night

The ADM football team bounced back in a big way after dropping its first game a week prior, with the Tigers winning on senior night.

The Tigers faced Knoxville on Oct. 14, defeating the Panthers 56-3. ADM got off to a big start in the first half, scoring 21 points in each of the first two quarters.

Junior quarterback Aiden Flora had a strong day leading the team, finishing 11-for-17 for 136 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Junior running back Brevin Doll had another solid day on the ground, rushing seven times for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Cade Morse and Juniors Zach Lohmann and Caleb Coghlan had the remaining three receiving touchdowns. Morse finished with four receptions for 27 yards, Lohmann had four catches for 16 yards and Coghlan had a 10-yard touchdown reception.

Sophomore Taylor Kinney threw the fourth touchdown pass, going 4-for-4 for 43 yards and a score.

Senior Jacob Crannell led the defense, finishing with 4.5 total tackles, including one sack, while Seniors Justin Holm and Christian Madison followed with four total tackles each.

Junior Luke Miller also had an interception, returning it 24 yards for a touchdown, and senior John Hoben recorded a fumble recovery.

The Tigers will close out their regular season with a game against Saydel at 7 pm Oct. 21 at Saydel High School.