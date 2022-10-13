ADM football falls to Harlan, volleyball competes in cancer awareness night

ADM football falls to Harlan, volleyball competes in cancer awareness night

The ADM football team dropped its first game of the season when the Tigers took on Harlan on Oct. 7.

The Tigers fell to the Cyclones 42-7 to move to a 6-1 record.

Head Coach Garrison Carter said as Harlan is the standard of excellence in Iowa at the moment, the game was a great opportunity for the team to experience championship-level play.

“This loss will make us a much better football team moving forward,” Carter said.

Harlan stalled ADM on offense, holding the Tigers to seven points and 208 total yards. Carter said Harlan does all the little things right on both sides of the ball, and the Cyclones’ relentless pursuit of defense and ability to finish every snap through the whistle helped them hold the Tigers off.

