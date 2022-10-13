ADM football falls to Harlan, volleyball competes in cancer awareness night

The ADM football team dropped its first game of the season when the Tigers took on Harlan on Oct. 7.

The Tigers fell to the Cyclones 42-7 to move to a 6-1 record.

Head Coach Garrison Carter said as Harlan is the standard of excellence in Iowa at the moment, the game was a great opportunity for the team to experience championship-level play.

“This loss will make us a much better football team moving forward,” Carter said.

Harlan stalled ADM on offense, holding the Tigers to seven points and 208 total yards. Carter said Harlan does all the little things right on both sides of the ball, and the Cyclones’ relentless pursuit of defense and ability to finish every snap through the whistle helped them hold the Tigers off.

With the loss being ADM’s first of the season, Carter said the Tigers got humbled a little and the message after the game was that they either win the game or learn from the loss.

“We are using it as a learning experience and will continue to get better,” Carter said.

The Tigers are now focusing on their next game where they will face Knoxville.

Carter said the team is continuing to focus on being the best version of themselves that they can be, and since the game will also be senior night for ADM, it’s also an emotional night.

“This group is close to my heart,” Carter said. “We’ve been through a lot together and they have helped build ADM into one of the best programs in the state of Iowa.”

The Tigers will look to bounce back on senior night against Knoxville at 7 pm Oct. 14 at ADM High School.

Girls cross country competes at Fort Dodge

The ADM girls cross country team took on a large group of teams when the Tigers competed at the Fort Dodge Invitational.

The Tigers competed at the invite on Oct. 6, taking on 23 other teams. ADM placed 14th overall with a team score of 326.

Leading the Tigers was senior Geneva Timmerman, who placed seventh with a time of 18:21.8. Freshman Haley James followed in 49th, finishing with a time of 20:04.0 while junior Grace Martens-Sinn placed 73rd with a time of 20:39.5.

Volleyball competes in cancer awareness match

The ADM volleyball team took on Dallas Center-Grimes on Oct. 6 during the annual cancer awareness match.

Following their win over Winterset earlier in the week, the Tigers fell to the Mustangs in three sets.

ADM lost a close first set 25-22 before the Mustangs won sets two and three 25-9 and 25-17. Leading the Tigers was junior Marissa Gerleman, who led the team with seven kills. Junior Kaylee Smith followed with six kills.

Freshman Elise Coghlan and junior Brooklyn Bailey shared setting responsibilities, with Coghlan leading with 14 assists and Bailey putting up nine.

Gerleman and junior Hanna Grossman each recorded three blocks in the match while Bailey and senior Brylee Person each had an ace.