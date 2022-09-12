Adjustments after two losses ignite Osage volleyball to unbeaten day at home tourney | North Iowa High School Volleyball

No matter the head coach, no matter the roster and no matter the day, time or place, Osage’s volleyball program wants to be battle-tested come October.

It schedules weekend tournaments with ranked opponents in the field, regular season triangulars against top-10 foes and all for the effort to continue a streak of six straight years of qualifying for the state tournament.

“This will give us a boost, give us a little fire,” senior outside hitter Claudia Aschenbrenner said. “Making sure we’re still working hard in practice. Everyone can get better and so can we.”

When the Green Devils traveled to Wapsie Valley for two matches against Class 2A No. 9 Wapsie Valley and 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford, they were on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

At times, energy lacked. Other times, the Warriors and Wolverines were simply better.

People are also reading…

“We figured out what we needed to work on,” Aschenbrenner said.

So the adjustments made were just in time for Osage’s weekend tournament that featured four additional teams in the top-15 in various classifications plus a New Hampton bunch that recently fell out of the rankings.

And the 3A No. 10 Green Devils decided to play some of their best volleyball.

They swept their way to a perfect 5-0 day and won the team title, marking their first win at their own tourney since 2020.

What else happened in 2020?

Oh, Osage was in Class 3A and eventually won the state championship.

“To Sweep everybody, just amazing an feeling. So proud of the girls,” its head Coach Bryan Tabbert said.

The field was stacked. Last year’s runner-ups and current top-10 programs in 5A (Cedar Falls) and 4A (Waverly-Shell Rock) were in the field for the second year in a row. As was Top of Iowa Conference foe in 3A No. 13 Forest City and 1A No. 14 Dunkerton.

The Green Devils defeated all of them in two sets.

“Anytime you got a tournament like this with so many ranked teams, you expect a battle every time out,” Tabbert said. “You prepare for those three-set battles.”

The two main aspects that Wapsie Valley and D-NH exposed of Osage (9-2) was serve receive in weaker rotations. The Warriors had nine aces and the Wolverines, also a top-10 team in the country, had eight.

It was the first time all season the Green Devils back row rotations were getting burned.

“We made people serve at us and also moving around the sets,” Aschenbrenner said. “We didn’t just run a 4-1-9, we ran treys and slides and everything.”

Of the three opponents that published stats online – Cedar Falls, New Hampton and Forest City – only the Tigers got an ace off versus Osage, three of them to be exact.

Over the same amount of matches before Saturday, it allowed 24 aces.

“I emphasized a lot of things that we need to work on and I think that paid off today,” Tabbert said.

There are several moving parts that the Green Devils are figuring out through the first month of the season.

Senior Sammie Brandau is now an all-around player. Sydney Muller is the new setter. Jacey Johnston, a freshman, has been inserted as their middle hitter with Aschenbrenner transitioning to the outside.

Tabbert stated that Saturday may have been Johnston’s breakout day.

“Just an awesome middle,” they said. “That connection between Sydney and Jacey keeps improving every time out.”

Brandau had her spark Moments on the outside and was aggressive in the back row to keep balls alive.

“Sammie is just doing amazing,” Aschenbrenner said. “She always works to get better.”

After a Top of Iowa East Conference Matchup against Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday, Osage’s schedule continues to be rugged through September with tournaments at Dike-New Hartford and Cedar Falls.

Some of the notable teams at those sites will be D-NH, Denver, Humboldt, Van Meter, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Cedar Falls, Dowling Catholic, Waukee Northwest, Urbandale, Cedar Rapids Prairie and West Delaware.

Every single team listed is a top-15 team.

“(We) talk about climbing that mountain and we’ll keep moving up,” Tabbert said. “That’s why you schedule tough competition, that’s why you bring these schools to your home tournament.

“Win or lose, these games will prepare us for October.”

The Green Devils may have had a strong enough weekend to move into the top-eight of the 3A rankings when they release on Thursday. The challenge, from here on out, is to maintain that spot.

If Saturday was a reminder that they can reach that goal and go on another deep run later on, they got their reminder.

“I feel like we really clicked as a team for the first time in a long time,” Aschenbrenner said. “That brings us a lot of confidence.”