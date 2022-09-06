Adidas ZG21 vs Ecco Biom C4 Golf Shoe

We really can’t fault anything significant about what the ZG21 golf shoe has to offer. It is lightweight, extremely comfortable and offers excellent all-round performance, with clean and crisp looks that go with any style.

For

  • Exceptional levels of comfort
  • Great looks
  • Performs on every shot from every lie

Against

  • The premium price tag will deter some
  • Foam sections Tricky to keep clean

A standout spikeless golf shoe for 2022. We love Ecco’s move to an even more athletic look while sticking to its roots of market leading comfort and breathability. While the price may be on the high side, we feel it’s money well spent here.

For

  • Supreme comfort
  • Incredibly soft leather upper
  • All-over breathability
  • Suitable for all foot widths

Against

  • Toe area Tricky to clean and prone to staining

Adidas ZG21 vs Ecco Biom C4 Golf Shoe: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

When it comes to the golf shoe, it should do a magnitude of things. Firstly, it needs to be waterproof. Nobody wants to get caught out on a day where conditions are changing, only to realize that their shoes don’t keep their feet dry.

Along with being waterproof, they also need to be comfortable, look good and perform out on the golf course. That is where these models come in, with the Adidas ZG21 and Ecco Biom C4 ranked as some of the best golf shoes that money can buy.

