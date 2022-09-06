Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



Adidas ZG21 vs Ecco Biom C4 Golf Shoe: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

When it comes to the golf shoe, it should do a magnitude of things. Firstly, it needs to be waterproof. Nobody wants to get caught out on a day where conditions are changing, only to realize that their shoes don’t keep their feet dry.

Along with being waterproof, they also need to be comfortable, look good and perform out on the golf course. That is where these models come in, with the Adidas ZG21 and Ecco Biom C4 ranked as some of the best golf shoes that money can buy.

In Golf Monthly testing, both were given five stars out of five, as both also feature among the best Adidas golf shoes and best Ecco golf shoes on the market. However, which pair is the one that will suit your game better? The one that, when worn out on the course, will benefit your golf. Below, we have taken a look at a number of factors to see how the two compare.

Looks

Both certainly excel in this department, as the ZG21 and C4 offer an Athletic look that keeps up with modern times. Beginning with the ZG21, the aesthetics on offer are superb and, although the ‘acid yellow/blue oxide’ color, which we tested, might be a little too bright for some, we really enjoyed the modern styling on offer here.

It’s clear to see that the ZG21 is a sporty and Athletic golf shoe for the player looking to make a statement with what he or she wears, but it’s worth noting that there are more subtle colors available (all black and all white) as well as a BOA laced option.

Like the ZG21, there is a modern look to the Biom C4s, with the design certainly a step in the more athletic direction for an Ecco shoe. At Golf Monthly, we think this aesthetic move will certainly attract golfers of all ages into the brand’s shoes, as these are some of the best looking golf shoes this year.

If you are after a specific model of the C4s, then there are several colors available, including the all-white version we tested, an all-black version, a white and black Sole version with a gray colorway available too.

Image 1 of 2 The Adidas ZG21 (Image credit: Golf Monthly ) Image 1 of 2 The Ecco Biom C4 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2

Fit/Comfort

Arguably the most important factor when it comes to a golf shoe, it’s handy to know that these are among the most comfortable golf shoes money can buy. Starting with the Ecco, with the brand known for using a range of technology to provide the greatest amount of comfort.

Straight out of the box these C4 shoes felt comfortable and required no breaking-in whatsoever. This is thanks to the super-soft Ecco performance leather used across the shoe, as well as the Ecco Fluidform technology that creates a balance of cushioning and rebound below the foot.

What’s more, the insole is removable, thus allowing for more width in the shoe. This makes it one of the best golf shoes for wide feet, plus there is still the same amount of comfort and cushioning with the first insole removed. It’s this sort of attention to detail that we loved about the Biom C4.

The first notable point when it comes to comfort in the ZG21 is just how Lightweight it is, with the shoe 20% lighter than the Tour360 XT specifically. Importantly, Adidas hasn’t achieved this at the cost of comfort by stripping out underfoot cushioning. If anything, this has been enhanced with the combination of Lightstrike EVA foam and Boost under the heel.

Along with its lightweight feel, it also provides immediate softness underfoot. This comes from a memory foam Sensation that, over time, maintains a slight spring in your step that helps reduce foot fatigue towards the end of the round. Make no mistake, these shoes feel fantastic and fitted our feet perfectly without pinching, while the soft tongue topped off what is a very pleasant experience when you tie the laces.

Performance

After checking out the looks and comfort we now move to the overall performance which, in the Biom C4, is fantastic. Firstly, the shoes are extremely breathable thanks to Ecco’s Exhaust Grid technology. It works by scooping fresh air towards the sole of the foot to keep it cool.

This, combined with Gore-Tex surround and breathable Ortholite insole, makes this one of the most breathable golf shoes we’ve tested in 2022 by some stretch. It seems that the Biom C4s have been designed with summer in mind, as the breathability will help avoid the shoes, and your feet, getting hot and sweaty.

Not only are they breathable, but also one of the best spikeless golf shoes in 2022. You may think that, being spikeless, the grip and stability will be affected. However, the C4 uses Ecco’s MTN grip outsole that has three different sections for stability and control. You can certainly feel these at work and the grip was pleasingly effective, even in damp conditions.

The Gore-Tex surround of the Ecco Biom C4 golf shoe (Image credit: Future)

It’s a similar story with the ZG21, as the performance seriously impressed us too. When testing, we felt low to the ground and the outsole was really getting into the turf when we swung, which helped generate power with control.

Another factor that really helped is the heel being locked in place. As a result, there was no unwanted movement inside the shoe and the soft material around the ankle reduced friction so blisters won’t appear.

Waterproofing

Both models are waterproof, but it’s the ZG21 which ranks as one of the best waterproof golf shoes on the market. Built to be Lightweight and comfortable, the waterproof protection comes in the form of a four-layer waterproof Sprintskin synthetic upper. Over several rounds, the ZG21 didn’t let us down in this department.

Put simply, the Biom C4 is also fully waterproof and, despite all those holes on the side of the outsole, there was no leakage when we tested them on a particularly damp February afternoon. Personally, we would stick to spikes in truly wet conditions, but the shoes hold their own when there’s water around.

The Sole of the Adidas ZG21 (Image credit: Future)

Overall Appeal

Overall, the Biom C4 is a fantastic performer that is perhaps more suited to the summer conditions. The shoes are breathable, comfortable and perform incredibly well in a magnitude of ways. The only slight complaint we have is that the toe section of the C4 is very tricky to clean, with the material used prone to staining.

Designed to be a sporty and athletic golf shoe for the player looking to make a statement with what he or she wears, the ZG21 is also available in more subtle options. You could argue the case that it’s Adidas’ best ever golf shoe, with the only slight criticism being that the foam sections mark easily and can be difficult to clean, but overall it is a stunning performer.

Which one should you choose

Choose the Adidas ZG21 if…

– You want a shoe that performs well in all conditions

– You are after a Lightweight shoe that will reduce fatigue out on the golf course

– You want a shoe that gives you the confidence to commit to every golf shot

Choose the Ecco Biom C4 if…

– You have wider feet and are seeking comfort

– You want a shoe that is extremely breathable, even in the hottest conditions

– You are after a shoe that is spikeless, but still provides Ample grip