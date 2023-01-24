adidas unveil official match ball for 2023 Women’s World Cup

adidas reveals the official match ball for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the OCEAUNZ. Designed to cope with the demands and speed of the modern game, the official match ball features the same Connected Ball Technology we saw in the 2022 World Cup Al Rihla match ball. The OCEAUNZ marks the ninth successive football adidas has produced for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The ball itself features white, blue and green decorations on a white pearlescent background – inspired by Australia’s landscape – with Visuals nodding to the vast mountains of New Zealand and Australia’s connection to the Indian Ocean. The cultural markings and initials of both host nations celebrate the coming together of Australia and New Zealand.

The Australian markings have been created by renowned local artist Chern’ee Sutton, while Kiwi artist Fiona Collis designed the New Zealand patterns and elements of the ball.

Franziska Loeffelmann, the Design Director of Football Graphics at adidas, said, “With record viewing figures for the Women’s Euros tournament last year, the upcoming World Cup is set to be a Massive moment for the game that we love. We’re turning up with a match ball that we’re incredibly proud of – featuring our innovative technology and with a design that represents the natural beauty of the landscape in which it will be played.”

To support players on the pitch and uphold the increasing demands of the game, Loeffelmann adds: “The game is always evolving, and the design of the OCEAUNZ is built to help players cope with the pace and demands of the modern game. We’ re hugely excited for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and to see the Women’s game lifted to even further heights, in two Fantastic host nations.”

To round up an already brilliant match ball, adidas reveals 1% of global OCEAUNZ net sales will go to the Common Goal Movement. A collective project to increase female participation, representation and leadership in the game by supporting grassroots initiatives that increase access to the sport for women and girls, on and off the pitch.

adidas 2023 Women’s World Cup OCEAUNZ match ball price & how to buy

The 2023 Women’s World Cup ball will be available to purchase from January 25 at 8 am (GMT) on the adidas website.