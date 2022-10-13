Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



Adidas Golf Shoes Have A Huge Discount On Amazon Prime Day Right Now!

Adidas make some of the best golf shoes on the market for both men and women, and in this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab)we have spotted three of the best spikeless models that are available in an array of different sizes and styles!

Prime Day Early Access Quick Links

The adidas Codechaos is one of our favorite shoes, with its superb comfort and excellent grip matched with a style that will make you stand out on the golf course. Now, there is also up to 57% off in some sizes, with plenty of options available for your golf game. That discount is for the 2020 version and you can also get the 2022 model (opens in new tab) with 25% off as well!

Along with the Codechaos, the Women’s Summervent golf shoes are also on offer in a variety of different sizes and colors. Featuring a mesh upper for superb breathability, there is also a bounce midsole for flexible cushioning and comfort out on the golf course. We spotted the shoe for as much as 64% off and when you consider the shoe at full price is usually under triple figures, this is a truly outstanding offer not to be missed.