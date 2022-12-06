Adidas Golf named apparel, footwear Sponsor of CGX Top100 Camps

LOS ANGELES, CA – College Golf Experience (CGX) has named adidas Golf the official apparel and footwear sponsor of its CGX Top100 Boys and Girls Camps. Every Camper will receive two adidas Golf shirts, outerwear and shoes, and will be instructed on what to wear at camp each day.

“At adidas Golf, we encourage and inspire young Golfers to grow their game so we are absolutely thrilled to Sponsor an organization that is dedicated to providing the resources they need,” said Steve Splavec, managing director of NAM and LAM at adidas Golf. “Not only do they have access to an exceptional group of Collegiate coaches, but they’re now also being scripted in our performance products to further create a realistic college golf experience for their participants. It’s a fantastic opportunity and we’re excited to support it.”

The program will debut at CGX’s first-ever Top100 Showcase Camps, which brings together top-ranked boys and girls junior golfers with Powerhouse college golf coaches and programs at The Wigwam Resort outside of Phoenix on December 17 and 18.

At the Top100 Showcase Camps, Juniors and their parents will experience all things college golf including one-on-one engagement with coaches, education seminars on college golf and the recruiting process along with open Q&A sessions, and skill development and challenges similar to what college players work on with their teams. Juniors will also receive on-course Coach engagement during simulated college golf practice and tournament rounds, all while experiencing real-time evaluation and personalized feedback from coaches to help them on their path to finding the right Collegiate program fit.

While all junior Golfers are welcome and eligible to attend this unprecedented Gathering of coaches and juniors, the top 125 Juniors in their classes have been invited to take part in this showcase camp. CGX Camps are open to any and all entrants limited only by number of participants, gender and age.

“Having adidas Golf as our apparel and footwear sponsor supports our mission of giving CGX Campers a true college golf experience,” says CGX CEO Joshua Jacobs. “These Camps are designed to open the eyes of Juniors and their families to the realistic pathways they have to college golf by letting them experience the genuine environment with top college golf coaches on the men’s and women’s sides.”

To reserve a spot at the Top100 Showcase Camp, or for more information on future dates and locations, visit www.collegegolfx.com/camps/#upcoming.

About College Golf Experience

College Golf Experience (CGX), established in 2021 with a first of its kind exclusive endorsement from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), connects junior Golfers and their parents with college coaches through various types of Camps and unique events that educate them on all-things college golf and the path to get there. Committed to building value for junior golfers, parents, and coaches, CGX events include one-on-one engagement with coaches, education seminars on college golf and the recruiting process along with open Q & A sessions, instruction through skill assessments and challenges, plus on-course Coach engagement during simulated college golf practice and tournament rounds. Juniors experience real-time evaluation and leave with personalized feedback from the coaches along with invaluable insight that helps Juniors and parents find the right fit of the Collegiate program for the player. The curriculum was created in tandem with the GCAA and their member coaches. CGX was founded by golf industry leader Joshua Jacobs, also the founder and CEO of TGA Premier Golf, a leading provider of introductory and recreational based programs. Learn more at www.collegegolfx.com.

