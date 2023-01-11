adidas Golf Debuts 90s Inspired adicross Lineup

There’s a long list of things we can leave in the 9os: Tiger’s bellbottom golf pants, overalls, and animal prints. But there are some things that need to be revived, and adidas Golf is bringing them back:

The adicross range always pushes the limits with non-traditional silhouettes that are meant to subtly blur the lines between sport and style. For the latest adicross collection, adidas is introducing a bold offering of apparel and footwear that’s inspired by outdoor fashion but specifically designed for Golfers everywhere.

This season, the pieces in the adicross range embody the excitement that comes with exploring nature but are also built with nature in mind. adidas looked to the vibrant colorways and unapologetic attitude unique to outdoor apparel and footwear and brought that personality to the first tee.

adidas’ adicross apparel range features Unexpected Styles that bring fresh energy and attitude to golf, all in a 90s-inspired retro-outdoor aesthetic. The line includes short and long-sleeve polos, anoraks, and hoodies, alongside new pants and shorts to give golfers a variety of options to express more personality on and off the course. Neutral colorway options will also be offered. Select pieces from the range include:

adicross Block Polo – Bold color blocking, Oversized logos, 3-Stripes detail on sleeve and made with 100% organic cotton, this polo will bring a new vibe to the fairways. This polo comes in both a short- and long-sleeve option.

adicross Full-Zip Hooded Jacket – This Lightweight woven jacket made with recycled nylon offers great stretch, features front pockets on both sides in addition to a wide pocket on back hip, 3-Stripes detail on the sleeve and makes for a perfect layering piece to give Golfers great protection from the wind.

adicross Pant – Built for the Adventure that lies ahead these pants are made with recycled nylon, come in a looser fit to provide great stretch, feature a Dobby texture on the back side of the fabric for added weight and warmth, an outdoor-inspired buckle closure and includes a large back pocket and zip-off legs to convert to shorts for those warmer days out on the course. A shorts-only version will also be offered.

adicross Anorak – This construction combines knit and woven materials in a sleek silhouette with bold color blocking and 3-Stripes detailing. It features a full kangaroo pocket in the front and we removed the hood to give it more of a fashion-forward look and feel.

Speaking about the adicross apparel collection, Shaun Madigan, Global Director of Apparel at adidas Golf, said:

“We’ve always been intrigued with the bold and vibrant colorways that are inextricably linked to outdoor fashion and style. Our adicross range is the segment of our brand where we look to incorporate modern design aestheticsso with our sport being played outdoors, we felt this was the perfect opportunity to draw from those designs and bring some fresh Styles to Golfers looking to break away from conventional norms that are so often associated with our sport.”

As part of the range, adidas is also introducing two new footwear models—the adicross Hi and adicross Lo—inspired by the classic looks from 1990s outdoor fashion and culture:

adicross Hi – This mid-cut boot construction is inspired by the Distinctive looks from hiking and climbing shoes of the 90s, featuring full-length BOOST, spikeless GRIPMORE Traction that wraps higher on the upper for additional stability and traction, and reinforced waterproofing to protect from the elements.

adicross Lo – With 90s outdoor footwear fashion and culture as inspiration, adidas built this model with a primary focus on keeping feet cool. Unique to the adicross Lo is an upper made with recycled textile that’s breathable to help keep feet cool on the course or wherever life takes them. This model also includes full-length BOOST for comfort and a spikeless GRIPMORE outsole that wraps higher on the upper for additional stability and traction.

Both the adicross Hi and adicross Lo are made with recycled materials and will be available for men and women.

Commenting on the new adicross footwear, Masun Denison, Global Footwear Director, adidas Golf, said:

“We wanted to create footwear that would meet the direction, look, and feel of the adicross apparel head-on. The mixture of vibrant colors matched with technology give this footwear added character and persona that all Golfers will enjoy.“

The new adicross apparel will be available online at adidas.com, the adidas app, and select retailers worldwide beginning January 12thwith footwear available beginning January 26th.

Cover Image Via Adidas