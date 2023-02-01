adidas goes for accuracy with its latest Predator

adidas has already shown a renewed focus on the Predator over the last 12 months. In 2022, Zinedine Zidane’s Predator Mania from 2002 returned, as did the Predator Edge 94+ – inspired by the first Predator to be released – and the Predator Absolute Gold. adidas continued celebrating the iconic boot to begin this year, adding hits of pink for the new Predator Precision.

The latest addition to the line is the Predator Accuracy, which is designed to – you guessed it – guarantee goal-scoring accuracy for the wearer. To achieve this, adidas has enlisted consumers and athletes to give feedback, with the findings used to shape a series of updates across the boot.

These new features include high-definition grip technology – which is made of tiny rubber elements that grip the ball when it is kicked – and adidas’ HYBRIDTOUCH technology, a coated microfiber that gives a softer, more molded fit for extra fit. The new details continue onto the outsole, where a FACETFRAME is used for stability and powerful movement, and a stud configuration is optimized for firm ground use. The Predator Accuracy is finished with adidas’ signature PRIMEKNIT material, which appears on the laceless tongue construction.

In terms of aesthetics, adidas has honored the traditional Predator look, albeit with new twists. The boot sports a black base, showcasing the signature Three Stripe motif in contrasting white and features a slightly raised PRIMEKNIT collar. Another key feature is the use of Team Shock Pink – an adidas favorite so far this year – which appears on the PRIMEKNIT sections, rubber grip technology and the studs.

Speaking about the new design, adidas Football’s global category director for footwear, Mahsa Aryan, linked Predator Accuracy to the origins of the line. “With Predator Accuracy, we’re so excited to root the franchise once again in its founding principles – accuracy in goalscoring. We’ve listened to the athlete and consumer feedback to create a football boot designed for pinpoint accuracy in the modern game, in order to give players full confidence when striking the ball.”

The silhouette will be worn by some of the brand’s biggest players, including Gabriel Jesus, Jude Bellingham and Alessia Russo, for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

adidas Predator Accuracy price & how to buy

adidas is set to launch the Predator Accuracy in its Inaugural colourway – black, white and pink – via the adidas web store is February 8. Here’s a closer look at the Predator Accuracy boots: