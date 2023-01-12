adidas expands the COPA line with three new COPA Pure colourways

adidas has returned to arguably the most iconic boot of all time for the next generation of the COPA line. The new Capsule introduces new colourways of the hyped COPA Pure, a descendant of the COPA Mundial, which first arrived in 1970 and continues to be a firm favorite among fans and players.

The COPA Pure made its first appearance right at the end of 2022, when adidas revealed a special-edition “Teaser” pair. That pair combined the classic black and white colors with hints of Metallic Gold, and was only available in a soft-ground version. The new pack builds on that initial teaser with new colourways, and crucially, firm-ground options also available.

adidas

As with the teaser design, the three designs in the latest COPA Pure pack are also a much more modern creation than the original COPA Mundial, sharing a raft of details with the COPA Sense that arrived back in early 2021.

For the latest COPA installment, adidas has stayed true to the mission of the COPA line with a focus on touch, control and comfort. To achieve those qualities, the brand has constructed the boot from a quilted Fusionskin cow leather and a PRIMEKNIT collar. The two materials bring different attributes to the boot, combining to guarantee cushioning and stability. The new construction is also more lightweight, nearly 50g shaved off from its predecessor.

adidas

Continuing the rollout of the COPA Pure, adidas has unveiled the design in three colourways, all of which honor the COPA line’s heritage for understated design and classic color combinations. As well as all white and all black, the brand has also opted for a Twist on the COPA Mundial’s famous no-nonsense black leather base with three white stripes. For the latest iteration, adidas has added hints of Team Shock Pink on the heel, studs, around the Three Stripe branding and for the COPA insignia.

adidas

Eagle-eyed Readers will have seen Team Shock Pink recently, with adidas using the color throughout the Predator Precision Archive pack that arrived earlier this year. That Capsule included three silhouettes (the Predator Precision+, Precision.1 and Precision.3), all of which featured the same Team Shock Pink detailing.

adidas

The use of the color may be more subtle on the COPA Pure – there’s no bright pink foldover tongue, for a start – but it still signals that this could be a staple color for adidas throughout 2023.

adidas Copa Pure price & how to buy

All three of the adidas COPA Pure colourways – as well as the Metallic Gold design – are available now from the adidas web store.