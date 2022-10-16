Adidas & Damian Lillard Create Affordable Basketball Shoes

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has built a strong reputation for his loyalty and authenticity. The 6x NBA All-Star never runs from the grind, and he certainly never forgets his unusual road to the league.

After eight highly-successful signature shoes with Adidas, Lillard is expanding his footprint in the basketball world. Yesterday on Twitter, the 32-year-old announced the launch of the Dame Certified, a budget-friendly basketball sneaker line.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button