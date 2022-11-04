Adidas Basketball Releasing Pixar-Inspired Shoes

Today, adidas Basketball announced the “You’re Not Good, You’re Super!” footwear and apparel collection coming this November featuring the Super Exhibit B, Super Dame 8, and Super DON Issue #4.

Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s The Incrediblesthe custom-designed signature super pack celebrates the otherworldly powers of professional basketball players Candace Parker, Damian Lillard, and Donovan Mitchell.

