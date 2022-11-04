Adidas Basketball Releasing Pixar-Inspired Shoes

Today, adidas Basketball announced the “You’re Not Good, You’re Super!” footwear and apparel collection coming this November featuring the Super Exhibit B, Super Dame 8, and Super DON Issue #4.

Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s The Incrediblesthe custom-designed signature super pack celebrates the otherworldly powers of professional basketball players Candace Parker, Damian Lillard, and Donovan Mitchell.

Super Exhibit B

View of Candace Parker’s Super Exhibit B shoe. Adidas

Stretching the floor with her out-of-this-world game, matched by her uncompromising Dedication to Empowering women to follow their dreams, Candace Parker’s Super Exhibit B cements the multi-hyphenate mother as one of the Greatest hoops Heroes of all time.

Available in adult sizes, the Super Exhibit B arrives with a super-light Lightstrike midsole for ultimate balance, cushioning, and swift on-court responsiveness. Fans can view Candace Parker’s Adidas collection here.

Super Dame 8

View of Damian Lillard’s Super Dame 8 shoe. Adidas

Renowned for stopping time on a dime – on and off the hardwood, the reimagined Super Dame 8 embodies the incredible mental strength and focus that allows Damian Lillard to lead his team and family in the clutch.

Arriving in adult sizing, the Super Dame 8 includes an advanced outsole with a Bounce Pro cushioning system built to provide the precise support, comfort, and stability needed to activate “Dame Time.” Fans can view Damian Lillard’s Adidas collection here.

Super DON Issue #4

View of Donovan Mitchell’s Super DON Issue #4 shoe. Adidas

Playing on his lightning-quick reflexes and dizzying speed, the Super DON Issue #4 for Donovan Mitchell spreads his message of “Determination Over Negativity” Empowering the next generation of real-life superheroes in his community.

Available in both Junior’s and children’s sizes, the DON Issue #4 arrives with a high-performance Lightlock upper and Lightstrike midsole combo built to overcome adversity with explosive movements and lateral quickness. Fans can view Donovan Mitchell’s Adidas collection here.

The Pixar pack also features apparel in a variety of adult, children, and junior sizes inspired by the Heroes of the silver screen and the icons of hardwood, ranging from hoodies, jerseys, shorts, and more.

The adidas Basketball “You’re Not Good, You’re Super!” Collection will be available for purchase this November in stores and on the Adidas website. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for updates on this exciting collection.

