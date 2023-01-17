adidas and FIGC Present the New Football Kits of The Italian National Teams And The Campaign “The Search – La Ricerca”

adidas and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) are proud to present their first joint product collection of the new partnership dedicated to the Azzurri and Azzurre, most notably the new Home and Away jerseys, inspired by marble, a natural, geographical and cultural element that represents Italy, available from today, 17 th of January

To mark this historical moment, adidas and FIGC are launching the campaign “The Search – La Ricerca”, a symbolic journey through the Italian identity traits, aimed to Enhancing the Italian football history and the identity of the country, encompassing the past, present and future, thanks to a series of cameos by Italian football stars Donnarumma, Rosucci, Del Piero and artist Blanco

Today, adidas is presenting its first product collection for the Italian National Football teams, created in collaboration with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Starting from January 1st, 2023, as previously announced, adidas is the official partner of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and outfits all the Italian national teams (men’s, women’s, youth, futsal, beach soccer and e-sports).

Bjorn Gulden, Chief Executive Officer at adidas, said: “Italy is one of the most storied and successful national teams in all of football. We are very proud to officially welcome the FIGC and all its teams to the adidas family and we look forward to a successful partnership together. At the same time, we are tremendously excited to finally be able to share with the world our fantastic lineup of products including beautiful home and away kits. They are quintessentially Italian and elegant while staying true to the iconic heritage of the Azzurri.”

Gabriele GravinaPresident of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), commented: “Today we are Entering into a new era and we are proud to be doing it with adidas, which has best interpreted, and in a modern way, the passion and the tradition of the Azzurri. For 113 years, the Italian national football team has represented a symbol of values ​​and style around the world, our football kit is a national heritage that goes beyond sport, because it transmits feelings that unite people of different ages, sexes and social backgrounds. The male and female national football teams represent a strong element of identity, which we will enhance to the fullest with this new partnership.“

The new “home” kit will be worn on the pitch tomorrow Wednesday January 18th in the friendly match Under 18 between Italy and Spain planned at the Technical Federal Center of Coverciano (Italy). This is the first time a youth team debuts the new jersey ahead of the main National squad.

THE NEW ADIDAS X FIGC COLLECTION

Much of the collection’s design is inspired by marble, a natural, geographical and cultural element that represents the whole of Italy and has been present in many monuments and places throughout the Italian Peninsula over the centuries.

The ‘Mold‘ kit, which boasts a blue color base as per tradition, sees marble, an element that is replicated on the fabric through manual work that combines traditional craftsmanship of raw materials and highly innovative techniques, as a focal inspiration on both jersey and shorts for a Cohesive and beautifully integrated design.

In addition to the exclusive pattern, there are other References to Italian culture on the ‘Home’ kit, such as the Tricolour details delicately inserted on the shoulders: an elegant borderline has been added to each of the three adidas stripes to recreate the colors of the Italian flag. The Tricolor is also present on the jersey sides and edging. Finally, the back of the collar bears the word ‘Italy‘, completely customized with a clear reference to Roman engravings, the same approach used in the lettering of the players’ names and in the numbering of the jerseys.

The sleeves and collar are decorated with delicate but striking gold details, which embellish the kit as a reminder of the Federation’s successes.

The adidas logo and the new FIGC crest logo, released in recent days, are heat-applied and positioned on the front center at chest height.

The ‘Away‘ kit is also strongly inspired by marble, that makes a bold return thanks to the light shade of the base: the predominant color is ‘off-white’, with a clear reference to the raw material that distinguishes the whole kit, embellished by the graphic design with navy blue and gold veining.

The ‘Away’ kit features the same Italy-related details, such as the Tricolour on the three adidas stripes and the ‘Italia’ lettering.

Both kits are created using the best adidas innovations, in particular materials that allow Athletes to feel comfortable thanks to HEAT.DRY technology, optimized to provide players with maximum comfort and breathability during sports performance. The jerseys are made from 100% recycled materials.

The wider range complements the ‘Home’ and ‘Away’ with pieces including an anthem jacket, created in a unique double-sided design, and the warm-up products that share the Marble Aesthetic in a color palette that connects to the Italian Tricolour. Completing the collection is a range of training products, again in bold blue and white with accents from the Tricolour, that allow for one look and feel for the player across every part of representing the national team.

The collection is available from today on adidas.com Italian Football Federation http://www.adidas.it/italia and app, in the adidas stores, on the FIGC Store and at selected authorized retailers.

THE CAMPAIGNTHE SEARCH – LA RICERCA”

The new partnership between adidas and FIGC is being launched through a dedicated campaign, “The Search – La Ricerca“which includes a Launch Film featuring in a hunt for a precious Treasure several national team Champions from the past and the present – ​​Gianluigi Donnarumma, Martina Rosucci and Alessandro Del Piero – and a final special guest star – the artist Blanco.

“The Search – La Ricerca” is the story of the physical and emotional efforts of a young boy in a forest with a Magical atmosphere, ending with the Discovery of the Azzurri jersey, a valuable part of Italy’s national identity. At the same time, this experience symbolizes the search for the Italian in everyone and the common sense of belonging to the identity of the country, important values ​​to pass on to the future and to the new fans of the Azzurri in a symbolic handover between national team icon Del Piero and singer Blanco, an Idol of the Younger generation of Italians. The final scenes, set on a football pitch in Rome, show Blanco playing light-heartedly with his peers and the new national team star, Donnarumma.

The campaign, showcased across all major social media and digital platforms worldwide, was created in strict collaboration between adidas and the Italian Football Federation.

