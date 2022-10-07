Adelphi Holding Its 34th Annual Golf Classic On Oct. 13
GARDEN CITY, NY — Next week, Adelphi University will host its 34th annual golf classic, raising funds to benefit its student athletes.
This year, the event will honor Mark Grossman, MD, Adelphi’s long-time athletics team doctor. Grossman, who joined Adelph in 2002, can be found in the Adelphi training room and on the sidelines for game coverage on campus.
Outside of his work at the university, Grossman is the chief of orthopedic sports medicine at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island. He serves as vice-chair in charge of academics in the Department of Orthopedics, and achieved the title of associate professor of orthopedics at the NYU Long Island School of Medicine. Grossman also founded and continues to serve as the program director of the NYU Long Island School of Medicine Orthopedic Residency.
The event, held at the North Hempstead Country Club in Port Washington, is Oct. 13 will begin with registration starting at 11 am, followed by brunch from 11 am to 1 pm, with the shotgun starting shortly after. The event will also include a cocktail reception in the evening followed by a ceremony recognizing this year’s honoree and a presentation of Awards and raffles.
Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Adelphi University Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund to help students achieve success on the field of play, in the Classroom and throughout their communities.