Adelphi Holding Its 34th Annual Golf Classic On Oct. 13

This year, the event will honor Mark Grossman, MD, Adelphi’s long-time athletics team doctor. Grossman, who joined Adelph in 2002, can be found in the Adelphi training room and on the sidelines for game coverage on campus.

Outside of his work at the university, Grossman is the chief of orthopedic sports medicine at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island. He serves as vice-chair in charge of academics in the Department of Orthopedics, and achieved the title of associate professor of orthopedics at the NYU Long Island School of Medicine. Grossman also founded and continues to serve as the program director of the NYU Long Island School of Medicine Orthopedic Residency.