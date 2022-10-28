Adele Wants A Degree In English Literature After Vegas Residency

Following the release of her fourth studio album 30, a string of TV specials, sold-out shows, and a forthcoming Las Vegas residency, acclaimed singer-songwriter Adele has had an exceptionally busy year. However, the 15-time Grammy award-winner has no plans of slowing down anytime soon, and her next venture might come as a surprise to many.

Speaking with fans at a Q&A session on Oct. 24, the “Easy On Me” hitmaker revealed that she hopes to “get a degree in English Literature” after her residency at the Caesars Palace hotel in Las Vegas comes to an end.

As per the BBC, she continued: “If I hadn’t made it singing, I think I would be an English Lit teacher. I definitely think I use my passion for English lit in what I do. I wish I’d gone to university and had that experience, but I will do it online with a tutor.” At the event in Los Angeles, the singer concluded, “That’s my plan for 2025, just to get the qualification.”

As fans will recall, the “Hello” performer had an emotional embrace with her old English teacher, Ms McDonald, during the 2021 ITV concert special An Audience With Adele. When asked by actor Emma Thompson if there was anyone from her past who “supported you, inspired you or protected you from the trials and tribulations of life?” Adele singled out her former teacher, who had taught her English at Chestnut Grove School in Balham, South London.

To the surprise of the star-studded audience and Adele herself, Ms. McDonald was in attendance, and walked on stage to greet the singer who was brought to tears by the reunion. “You really did change my life,” Adele told her old teacher, prompting McDonald to tell the singer that she was “so proud” of her.

More recently, Adele dropped the music video for the third official single from 30“I Drink Wine,” ahead of her Las Vegas Residency Weekends With Adele, which kicks off in Nov. 2022.