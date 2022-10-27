Adele plans to study English literature degree after Las Vegas Residency

Grammy Winner Adele wants to add another string to her bow (Picture: Getty)

Now, if we were Adele, we’d spend any days off sunning by a pool, but not actual Adele, who only wants to study for an English literature degree.

It seems the Grammy winning megastar’s life is not hectic enough, as she’s interested in picking up her pen for a different reason other than songwriting after she completes her Las Vegas residency.

The 34-year-old singer – who has 10-year-old son Angelo with her ex Simon Konecki – is to begin her run of shows in the US city next week at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, after previously canceling due to the Pandemic .

But, because she can’t possibly be busy enough, Adele has already planned what she wants to do next, as she wishes she had experienced university.

‘After Vegas, I really want to get a degree in English Literature. If I hadn’t made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I’d be an English lit teacher,’ she said.

‘I definitely feel like I use my passion for English lit in what I do,’ she added.

The singer plans to study her degree online after her Vegas shows (Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)

‘But even though it’s not like I’d go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I’d had that experience.’

But before you get your hopes up and start having visions of becoming BFFs with Adele in your lecture hall, the Easy on Me hitmaker won’t be swapping Sin City for a sticky-floored student union bar.

The star – who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul – plans to complete her English literature course online in 2025 after her Weekends With Adele Residency concludes.

According to The Sun newspaper, she told a fan Q&A in Los Angeles: ‘I won’t go to a university, I’ll do it online and with a tutor, but that’s my plan for 2025. It’s just to get the qualifications. ‘

Who could forget Adele’s emotional reunion with her own English teacher? (Image: ITV)

Everyone say, ‘Thank you, Ms McDonald for getting Adele into literature’ (Picture: ITV)

Speaking of English teachers, who could forget Adele’s emotional reunion with Ms McDonald at her ITV special, An Audience With Adele?

It truly was TV gold, and the singer went on to gift her former teacher tickets for her Hyde Park Headline slot this year.

During the TV special, Adele was asked by Dame Emma Thompson if there was someone in her childhood who had been an inspiration to her.

Naming her former English teacher, the Hello singer explained that Ms McDonald was the person who ‘got me really into literature.’

The star will finally begin her Las Vegas Residency next month (Picture: PA)

She admitted she had ‘always been obsessed with English,’ which translates in her lyrics, but Ms McDonald wasn’t a one-trick pony by any means.

‘She also did street dancing,’ Adele revealed. ‘I was too scared to go in, but like in the canteen they used to do these dances and stuff like that.’

Adele’s English teacher sounds like the coolest woman around, so it’s no surprise they formed a bond, with the British star hailing her ‘so relatable and likeable’ to a point where she ‘really looked forward’ to her English lessons.

The Rolling in the Deep songstress will take to the stage on November 18 to finally begin her Las Vegas shows, almost a year to the day since she released her latest chart-topping album, 30.

She recalled being ‘heartbroken’ after the Pandemic caused her to cancel last minute, but promised fans it was the ‘right’ decision to make, so she can now bring them the best show.

