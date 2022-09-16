Addy Gaido leads Georgetown volleyball to improved record

Is Georgetown volleyball back?

Time will tell, but the early signs look good.

After two years of barely missing the Playoffs in a loaded district, the perennially strong program is off to a 2-0 start in District 23-5A play after a 25-20, 25-9, 25-13 road sweep of Pflugerville.

The Eagles played an extremely tough nondistrict schedule — 19 of their 30 opponents were Class 6A schools — and longtime Coach Jenny Richardson hopes that pays off with district success and a playoff run.

“I would venture to say this was the Hardest nondistrict schedule we’ve ever had,” she said. “We waterboarded ourselves a bit with that schedule, but we knew that we needed to pinpoint our mistakes quickly and needed to pinpoint who our starting eight was. We might be Tore up a bit mentally from it, but Tonight it looked like we had fun. Ultimately, this is high school sports and a game, so having fun is kind of what it’s all about.”

Georgetown (16-16) doesn’t appear to have many weaknesses.

Senior setter Katelyn Stengle runs an offense flawlessly and can hit when needed — she was second on the team in hitting Tuesday with five kills — and the Eagles have plenty of hitting options with Victoria Guyton, Sophia Jazesf, Claire Mitchell, Mckenzie Bernard and Isabella Casanova , among others.

Libero Ellie Quiroz, who had 18 saves, does a good job of pacing the back-row defense to set up Georgetown’s offense.

