Addressing teacher shortages goal of Michigan school leaders Consortium

ANN ARBOR, MI – A new Consortium of schools spanning 63 Michigan counties is aiming to work together in building a statewide program to address the state’s ongoing teacher shortage.

The consortium, called Talent Together, unveiled its mission during a virtual news conference Tuesday, Dec. 6, with superintendents from several of the state’s intermediate school districts speaking about how the group will work together to build a statewide program through a combination of grow-your-own Educator programs and eliminating financial barriers to address teacher vacancies.

To date, Talent Together has gotten commitments from 39 of the state’s intermediate school districts, which cover more than 1 million of the state’s 1.4 million students, representing the largest education partnership in state history.

“We believe there’s an urgent need to design new and more efficient, high-quality pathways into the education profession and that Michigan intermediate school districts are uniquely positioned within our system of public education to play an important role in meeting that need,” Ottawa Intermediate School District Superintendent Kyle Mayer said.

Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative Founder Jack Elsey said he expects the program to be funded by a combination of local and state grant funding. The majority of the funding is expected to come through Michigan’s Future Proud Michigan Educator initiative, Elsey said, with a grant opportunity for districts to develop Grow Your Own partnerships to support non-certified K-12 school personnel in earning teacher certification.

The Consortium has launched a request for proposals to establish partnerships with local universities, Elsey said, including teacher certification programs and bachelor’s degree partnerships.

Related: Schools will grow their own special education teachers in this Washtenaw County program

Throughout the press conference, school administrators illustrated persistent issues they’ve had in filling teacher vacancies as well as retaining its own teachers and staff.

Washtenaw County Intermediate School District Superintendent Naomi Norman said the district has already piloted its own special education teacher certification program for its paraprofessionals, providing an immediate pipeline of qualified special education teachers when the first cohort of 25 are expected to graduate in June 2023.

The pilot was approved by the Michigan Department of Education after it challenged districts across the state to find innovative ways to “grow their own” teachers due to a lack of new candidates entering the field.

Overall, local districts in the WISD need a range of 50 to 120 new teachers each year.

“As we looked and counted across all of our different areas, we realized that special education (need) is very significant for us,” Norman said. “We could essentially fill more classrooms if we had more teachers.”

Jackson County Intermediate school District Superintendent Kevin Oxley said the Consortium will look to adopt an apprenticeship model with multiple points of entry available to those looking to enter the teaching profession on an expedited timeline.

Apprenticeships will target two populations: Teachers looking to broaden their horizons by obtaining additional teacher certifications and current staff looking to become teachers, Oxley said.

“There are those who are aspiring teachers – people that we see Everyday that work well with children and want to be in the profession – but again, they just can’t quit their lives to go back to school,” he said. “We want to give them a pathway forward to certification.”

Michigan’s 115,800 teachers employed in 2021-22 were 18,000 more than five years ago, state data shows, after the number of teachers had been in gradual decline in the previous decade.

The statistics don’t differentiate between full-time certified teachers and full- and part-time substitutes filling regular positions, and the Michigan Department of Education doesn’t track job vacancies in schools.

But, there has been a significant decline in the number of students completing Michigan teacher programs since the early 2000s, from more than 8,100 in 2005-06 to about 2,200 in 2019-20, federal data shows.

READ MORE:

Does Michigan actually have a teacher shortage?

$10,000 sign-on bonus: New-teacher shortage has Michigan schools trying aggressive approaches

Schools will grow their own special education teachers in this Washtenaw County program