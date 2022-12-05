Adams the star as Reyna remains a mystery: USMNT winners, Losers and ratings from the 2022 World Cup

Antonee Robinson (7/10):

An absolute workhorse. Played nearly every minute and, largely, did well.

Tim Ream (9/10):

Nothing short of fantastic. Stepped into a team he wasn’t involved with for over a year and took over. Made his World Cup moment worth the wait.

Walker Zimmerman (6/10):

That foul against Gareth Bale will surely bother him but, otherwise, Zimmerman was solid enough. Lack of pace was exposed at times against the Netherlands, but was good against both England and Wales.

Sergino Dest (7/10):

Made it until the last game before a defensive lapse got him. Prior to that, was the best he’s ever looked. Plenty of reason for optimism that he can round out his game on the road to 2026.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (8/10):

Came in for the big game against Iran and was an absolute rock. Maybe should have started against the Netherlands too, but probably wouldn’t have changed the result.

Aaron Long (N/A):

Didn’t see the field despite Entering the World Cup as a Presumed starter.

Shaq Moore (5/10):

Was nervous, especially in the final moments against Iran. Several close calls but, ultimately, helped the US close things out.

DeAndre Yedlin (7/10):

Assisted Wright’s goal against the Netherlands and, overall, provided a steady presence in two substitute appearances.

Joe Scally (N/A):

Didn’t see the field as Berhalter turned to Yedlin and Moore as fullback subs.