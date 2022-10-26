Adams, Rhinebeck top Mount Academy for title

MIDDLETOWN – In both instances, the players walked off that Middletown High School field exhausted and filled with emotion, understanding an excellent season had just reached its apex.

The feeling this time, though, couldn’t have been more different.

Now, Rhinebeck boys soccer standout Felix Adams said, “it’s pure exhilaration.” A year ago, there were laments about what could have been, if only… Now, it’s a celebration of what is and what might be.

Adams sent his teammates and their fans into a tizzy Tuesday night, scoring in the second overtime to deliver a dramatic 1-0 win over Mount Academy that captured the Section 9 Class C championship.

That goal, launched from about 30 yards, ended what was an intense Marathon match between small-school juggernauts. Mount Academy won the Class D state title last fall, while Rhinebeck lost 1-0 in its section final, snapping a run of four consecutive section titles.

“It’s amazing, especially thinking back to a year ago,” said midfielder Bodhi Binetti, referring to the loss to SS Seward, which the Hawks avenged last week in the semifinals. “You leave here with the pain of losing 1-0, then come back and be the team that’s walking out with the 1-0 win. Pure excitement!”

What it means

Their objective this season was a revival of the Dynasty and, Aidan Prezzano said, Rhinebeck sought to reclaim its title. They’ve accomplished that although, the program that won a 2019 state championship certainly would love to recapture that crown as well.

The Hawks will continue that quest, facing the Section 1 Champion in a subregional next Wednesday at Hendrick Hudson High School.

“We’ll start looking into the teams we might face (Wednesday),” Coach Justin Wiesenthal said. “We’ve got time to prepare, and we’ll be ready.”

Player of the Game

Adams, racing up the left flank, was sent a pass above the box from Nash Roberts, and the senior blasted it into the upper left corner with 4:53 remaining to end the stalemate.

“Before the start of the second overtime, Coach said, ‘You’re gonna get an opportunity from the top of the box. Make sure you shoot it,'” Adams said of his first goal this season. “I listened.”

Wiesenthal admitted he didn’t expect a shot to be fired from that distance and thought Adams could have dribbled ahead. But, “we trust his judgment.” His power and shot placement, too.

Adams also assisted their goal in the 1-0 semifinal win last Saturday.

Turning point

These teams split two earlier meetings, with Rhinebeck winning 2-0 in September and the Eagles edging them 1-0 last week in a MHAL semifinal. Both sides generated runs to the box throughout on Tuesday, but Stellar defense kept it scoreless.

“I put my faith in my back three to disrupt the offense, and they trust me,” said Hawks goalie Alex Kemnitzer, whose team has allowed only six goals. “We hold each other to high standards and expect a lot of ourselves.”

Mount controlled possession in the first half and threatened several times to score, including a header off a corner kick that narrowly missed and two fast breaks, one of which was thwarted by Binetti with 27:08 left in the first half. Noah Roger and Alexander Binnie also made excellent defensive plays on would-be goals.

“It’s definitely nerve-racking,” Binetti said. “But we have the confidence to know that if we kept playing our game, we’d eventually get something going.”

By the numbers

Mount Academy (12-4) ― Leon Maendel made nine saves, including a leaping deflection in the 53rd minute. Martin Mendoza forced three turnovers in the box. The Eagles had a 20 to 11 shot advantage.

Rhinebeck (15-1) ― Kemnitzer made 14 saves and intercepted corner-kick passes twice.

They said it

“To work so hard and for so long and have it go your way after 100-something minutes, it’s one of the best feelings in sports,” Wiesenthal said. “You start to run out of gas at the end and it’s easy to let up and make excuses. These guys never did that.”

