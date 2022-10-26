Adams, Rhinebeck top Mount Academy for title

MIDDLETOWN – In both instances, the players walked off that Middletown High School field exhausted and filled with emotion, understanding an excellent season had just reached its apex.

The feeling this time, though, couldn’t have been more different.

Now, Rhinebeck boys soccer standout Felix Adams said, “it’s pure exhilaration.” A year ago, there were laments about what could have been, if only… Now, it’s a celebration of what is and what might be.

Adams sent his teammates and their fans into a tizzy Tuesday night, scoring in the second overtime to deliver a dramatic 1-0 win over Mount Academy that captured the Section 9 Class C championship.

Rhinebeck celebrates their win during the Section 9 class C boys soccer Championship game in Middletown, NY on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Rhinebeck defeated Mount Academy 1-0 in double overtime. KELLY MARSH/FOR THE TIMES HERALD-RECORD

That goal, launched from about 30 yards, ended what was an intense Marathon match between small-school juggernauts. Mount Academy won the Class D state title last fall, while Rhinebeck lost 1-0 in its section final, snapping a run of four consecutive section titles.

