Adams, NDSU Men’s Golf Lead After Day One of ODU/OBX Intercollegiate

POWELLS POINT, NC – The North Dakota State men’s golf team jumped out to an 11-shot lead on Sunday in the opening round of the 2022 ODU/OBX Intercollegiate at the Kilmarlic Golf Club.

Nate Adams shot a -5 round of 66 on the par-71 course to open up a 3-shot lead in the three-round, three-day event. Adams had seven birdies in his round, and at one point sat at -7 after three consecutive birdies and five in a seven-hole stretch as he made the turn.

Gavin Cronkhite is tied for fourth overall in the 83-golfer field and two shots behind second after an even-par round of 71. Cronkhite finished the round with four birdies and 10 pars.

Sitting one shot behind Cronkhite and in a tie for eighth overall is Nate Deziel after he posted a +1 round of 72. Deziel had four birdies and nine pars in his round.

Ian Simonich wrapped up the scoring for the Bison on day one as he finished with a +2 round of 73. Simonich had two birdies and 12 pars, but bogeyed two of the final three holes to close his round. Simonich sits in a tie for 16th overall.

Brock Winter wrapped up the day for NDSU with a +6 round of 77. Winter sits in a tie for 46th overall.

As a team, the Bison carded a -2 round of 282 on the first day, 11 shots ahead of Drake at +9 (293). Host Old Dominion and Georgetown sit third at +10 (294).

The second round begins at 7:30 am CT, with the Bison set to begin teeing off at 9 am CT on hole one.