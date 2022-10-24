Adams, NDSU Men’s Golf Continues Strong Showing in Outer Banks

POWELLS POINT, NC – North Dakota State men’s golfer Nate Adams fired his second straight 66 on Tuesday to lead the way for the team, as the Bison grew its lead to 12 shots after two rounds of the 2022 ODU/OBX Intercollegiate at the Kilmarlic Golf Club.

After opening up with a 66 on the par-71 course on Sunday, Adams backed up his performance with another seven birdies and 10 pars in round two, extending his three-shot lead to six heading into the final day. Adams sits at -10, while Drue Nicholas (Drexel) and Anthony Ruthey (SIU Edwardsville) are tied for second at -4.

Brock Winter had a strong second round, overcoming a 77 on Sunday with a 69 on Monday to climb the Leaderboard into a tie for 23rd overall at +4 in the 83-golfer field. Winter had three birdies on the round to go along with 4 pars.

Gavin Cronkhite shot par for the second straight day as he finished with four birdies and 11 pars to finish with a 71. Cronkhite is in a two-way tie for seventh overall and is one of just eight Golfers who sit par or better heading into the final round .

Wrapping up the scoring on the day for the Bison was Nate Deziel and Ian Simonich . The duo each shot a +1 round of 72. Deziel had four birdies in his round, while Simonich finished with three birdies. Deziel sits in a tie for 11th at +2 heading into Tuesday, while Simonich is in a tie for 19th at +3

The Bison, who have all five golfers in the top third of the field, extended their lead to 12 shots as NDSU sits at -8 after a 278 in the second round. SIU Edwardsville is second at +4. While Georgetown is third at +10.

The final round on Tuesday is set to begin at 7 am CT, with the Bison slated to begin teeing off at 8:30 am CT on the first hole.