Adam Weitsman to host 4-star, 5-star for UNC game

Businessman, philanthropist and top SU booster Adam Weitsman says he plans to host a long-time Syracuse basketball four-star recruit, a new Orange five-star target, and some of their family members, when the ‘Cuse hosts North Carolina on Tuesday evening .

Weitsman tells me that 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore and 2024 five-star point guard Boogie Fland, and some family members of both of theirs, are expected to be guests of Weitsman for the Syracuse basketball-Tar Heels Clash on January 24.

Weitsman says the 6-foot-3 Fland and the 6-foot-4 Moore will be sitting courtside with him for this Atlantic Coast Conference clash. Adam Weitsman wanted to stress a couple of things to me. He has offered name, image and likeness deals to both Fland and Moore. Weitsman said these NIL deals are “major offers” but declined to provide further specifics at this time.

Additionally, Weitsman says that when Fland and Moore take these trips to Central New York, these two high-school prospects and Weitsman will only discuss NIL and not any recruiting efforts by Syracuse basketball coaches of Fland and Moore.

These are unofficial visits, Adam Weitsman says. He actually called them “NIL visits” and says they have nothing to do with official visits that the Orange program might conduct with recruiting targets.

Top SU booster Adam Weitsman has offered NIL deals to two 2024 players who hold Syracuse basketball offers.

Weitsman said to me that he has cleared these visits by Moore and Fland, and their family members, for the UNC game with Mark Wheeler, who is Syracuse University’s associate director of athletics for compliance.

Moore, a junior at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, NY, and a member of the Bronx, NY-based Wiz Kids in the Adidas league, was offered a Scholarship by the ‘Cuse in April of 2022. He took an official visit to the Hill last October and also competed in Orange’s annual Elite Camp last August.

Recently, Moore put the ‘Cuse in his top five, and several media reports have recently suggested that he could make a college choice in the near future.

Earlier this month, Syracuse basketball coaches offered a Scholarship to Fland, who is a junior at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, NY In grassroots basketball, he plays for the Bronx, NY-based PSA Cardinals in Nike’s EYBL league.

As it relates to his NIL discussions, Weitsman does not discuss the Orange or any other college team with high-school players and their families, because any NIL deals that Adam Weitsman makes can’t be used as a form of inducement (“pay- for-play”) for high-school prospects to commit to a specific college or university.

Adam Weitsman has told me that his NIL opportunities for high-school players and current SU student-athletes will center on non-profit, civic and philanthropic efforts in the 315 and 607 area codes, rather than the marketing of his various businesses.