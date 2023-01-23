Adam Weitsman offers big NIL to 4-star in 2023 class

Businessman, philanthropist and top SU booster Adam Weitsman says that he has offered a significant name, image and likeness deal to fast-rising small forward Marcus Adams Jr., who plays high-school and AAU ball on the west coast and holds a Syracuse basketball offer.

Media reports of late have suggested that the four-star Adams could end up in the 2023 or the 2024 recruiting cycles. Orange coaches are still looking for their first commitment in both of these cycles.

Adam Weitsman tells me that his NIL offer to the 6-foot-8 Adams is for the 2023 class. While Weitsman declined to provide specifics about the length of this proposed NIL deal to Adams, he did say that it is a six-figure offer with incentives that could grow this deal to seven figures.

In late December, Syracuse basketball coaches offered a Scholarship to Adams, who attends Nathaniel Narbonne High School in the Harbor City area of ​​Los Angeles. In recent games, Adams has put up some ridiculous numbers for Narbonne, including 50 points and 21 rebounds in one contest.

On the AAU circuit, he has competed for the Los Angeles-based Elev8 Elite. Reports say that in the upcoming grassroots basketball tour, Adams will play for the Compton, Calif.-based Compton Magic in the Adidas league.

Oregon just offered Adams. His offer sheet, which now totals at least 15, also includes Texas, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico and Washington State.

As we noted in another recent column, Collegiate heavyweights such as Kentucky, UCLA, Michigan, Texas Tech and USC, among others, are displaying interest in Adams, according to an article from 247Sports national Analyst Dushawn London.

The 247Sports recruiting service rates Adams as four stars, No. 61 overall, No. 16 at small forward and No. 6 in California within the 2024 class. But to reiterate, Adams could be in the 2023 or the 2024 cycle.

We reported over the weekend that Adam Weitsman has offered “major” NIL deals to 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore and 2024 five-star point guard Boogie Fland. Weitsman is expected to host the 6-foot-3 Fland and the 6-foot-4 Moore, and members of their families, on Tuesday night when the ‘Cuse hosts North Carolina at the JMA Wireless Dome in a Pivotal Atlantic Coast Conference clash.

Moore has Syracuse basketball in his top five and could make a college decision in the near future. Offered a Scholarship by the Orange in April of 2022, Moore is a junior at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, NY, and he suits up for the Bronx, NY-based Wiz Kids in the Adidas league.

Fland was offered by the ‘Cuse earlier this month. He is a junior at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, NY, and he runs with the Bronx, NY-based PSA Cardinals in Nike’s EYBL league.

As it relates to his NIL discussions, Adam Weitsman does not discuss Syracuse basketball or any other college team with high-school players and their families, because any NIL deals that Weitsman makes can’t be used as a form of inducement (“pay- for-play”) for high-school prospects to commit to a specific college or university.

Adam Weitsman has told me that his NIL opportunities for high-school players and current SU student-athletes will center on non-profit, civic and philanthropic efforts in the 315 and 607 area codes, rather than the marketing of his various businesses.