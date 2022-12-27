Adam Weitsman offers 7-figure NIL deal to 5-star PG

Businessman and top SU booster Adam Weitsman has offered a three-year, seven-figure name, image and likeness deal to 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, who has a top six that includes Syracuse basketball.

Weitsman shared this news with me on Monday by telephone. He says he has been speaking with the mother of the 6-foot-1 Cadeau about this NIL offer. Weitsman declined to provide further financial details on this NIL deal, although he said that this offer would have Cadeau conduct non-profit, civic and philanthropic efforts in the 315 and 607 area codes.

Weitsman, a highly successful businessman, says that for Cadeau or any other college or high-school player who eventually signs a NIL agreement with Weitsman, the focus will be on charitable endeavors like partnering with local hospitals, rather than marketing Weitsman’s businesses.

As he told me in a separate story at the beginning of November, Adam Weitsman does not discuss Syracuse basketball or any other Collegiate program with Cadeau or his family members. NIL deals can’t be used as a form of inducement (“pay-for-play”) for a high-school player to commit to a specific college or university, whether that’s Syracuse University or any other school.

Adam Weitsman is discussing a lucrative NIL opportunity with 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau.

Cadeau was offered a Scholarship by the ‘Cuse in November of 2021. At the end of October, he released a top six of Syracuse basketball, North Carolina, Louisville, Texas Tech, Texas and 2022 national Champion Kansas.

Earlier on Monday, 247Sports national analyst Dushawn London reported that Cadeau is planning to announce his commitment decision on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 7 pm EST.

Cadeau is a standout for the Powerhouse Link Academy in Branson, Mo., a Squad that is currently ranked No. 1 across the country, per multiple national media outlets. Cadeau does have the option to reclassify to the 2023 cycle, according to media reports.

Syracuse basketball, which is still searching for its first commitment in both the 2023 and 2024 classes, has recruited Cadeau hard for a long period of time. On Monday, North Carolina picked up a sizable amount of Buzz in Cadeau’s recruitment on the 247Sports Web site, Rivals.com and the On3 Web site.

Cadeau, on the watch list for the 2023 Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year award, has taken official visits to UNC, Texas Tech and Louisville. He told On3 national Analyst Joe Tipton in a recent interview that he was eyeing a potential official visit to the Hill, but that isn’t likely to happen between now and when his commitment decision occurs.

Several recruiting services rate Cadeau as the No. 1 point guard in the 2024 cycle, as well as a top-10 national prospect. Experts have said he is a contender for the No. 1 overall ranking in this class.

Adam Weitsman, who is working closely with an experienced NIL attorney on his NIL deals, said that he planned to speak again with Cadeau’s mother on Monday evening. We’ll continue to update this story.