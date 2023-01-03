Adam slams ‘greedy’ Johnson for denying Awoniyi goal

Former Glasgow Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam has hit out at Nottingham Forest’s striker Brennan Johnson for being selfish with the ball in Sunday’s Premier League game against Chelsea, which ended 1-1.

Adam noted that Johnson should have given a clear-cut pass to Nigeria Stiker Taiwo Awoniyi who is in a better goal position but rather decided to go for a goal and end up wasting the opportunity.

Right-back Serge Aurier showed terrific composure to cancel out Raheem Sterling’s goal in the 16th minute with a fine equalizer.

The Super Eagles striker was not on the Goalscorer sheet but was voted man-of-the-match following his contribution to Forest’s deserved draw against Blues on New Year’s Day.

It is the first point Steve Cooper’s side have taken after going behind this season and extending their unbeaten home run to six games in all competitions.

The point means Forest moved above Wolverhampton Wanderers into 18th and are only behind fourth-bottom West Ham United on goals difference.

“Morgan Gibbs-White slides a lovely ball through to Brennan Johnson and his pace takes him away. He gets into the box and has enough power on his Strike but the angle favors Kepa. Taiwo Awoniyi wanted it squared to him in the middle and was furious!,” Adam told BBC Sport Live.

“That’s exactly what Nottingham Forest wanted, for Johnson to be one on one with Azpilicueta.

“He went for the shot and tried to be greedy when he could have squared it to Awoniyi and Kepa made an easy save.”

The 25-year-old striker was substituted in the 88th minute for Nico Williams as Forest fans gave him a standing ovation.

Awoniyi has scored three goals for Nottingham Forest in 15 appearances since joining from Union Berlin in July 2022.