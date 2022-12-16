Adam Silver Wants NBA’s First Female Head Coach in Next Five Years

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has made it clear that he believes the league is behind the curve when it comes to having women in prominent coaching positions. However, he shared that he has a timeline in mind for when he expects the NBA to hire its first female head coach.

Speaking to journalist Bonnie Bernstein and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert on the NCAA’s podcast channel this week, Silver explained that he wants to see a woman as an NBA head coach within the next five years.

“Progress isn’t happening as fast as I’d like to see… I would be hugely disappointed if certainly in five years we haven’t seen our first female head coach in the NBA,” Silver told Bernstein.

