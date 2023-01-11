Adam Scott weighs in on the LIV Golf debate

While the Veteran chose to keep his hard-earned PGA Tour card, he doesn’t hold any ill-will towards those lured by the controversial Saudi-backed golf league.

However, their decision doesn’t come without consequences. The debate around the lack of ranking points for LIV Golf events is ongoing and will have an effect on whether or not the breakaways will be allowed to compete in marquee events, including the majors.

As it stands, 16 LIV players received invitations to the 2023 Masters, but without OWGR points, they will continue to slide down the world rankings.

“They’ve made their decisions and some of those decisions – well, that decision may come with some sacrifice in the short or long-term,” Scott told the S

ydney Morning Herald.

“In the short term it was sacrificing the ability to have world ranking points. If they didn’t know that, then they’re realizing that’s the case at the moment.”

In the long term, LIV players’ participation at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris remains undecided. For Australia, this means that major Champions Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman likely won’t be able to win a medal at the global showpiece.

“I think it would be unfortunate, yes, for Australia and their team,” added Scott.

“Cam also made these decisions, as did [Marc Leishman] and Matt Jones and any other Aussie who has gone on there. There may be some sacrifice.

“Seems like they’re OK with living with that, mostly. At least the Aussies seem that way.”

Scott is set to tee off at the Waialae Country Club in Hawaii for the Sony Open this week, which features the likes of Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Sunjae Im and the in-form Tom Kim.